'The Beatles: Get Back': How the 'Fifth Beatle' Brian Epstein Died
The Beatles' manager Brian Epstein was an influential presence for the band as shown in "The Beatles: Get Back" until his death in 1967. He was...www.newsweek.com
The Beatles' manager Brian Epstein was an influential presence for the band as shown in "The Beatles: Get Back" until his death in 1967. He was...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0