Burlington senior Bryant Williams is The Hawk Eye's Football Offensive Player of the Year

Bryant Williams may not fancy himself an author, but the Burlington High School senior might be the greatest writer in school history.

Williams, a 5-foot-8, 170-pound speedster, spent the last three seasons on the football field rewriting the Grayhounds' rushing record book.

Williams had the kind of senior season that will be talked about for years to come, virtually assuring himself a spot on the Bracewell Wall of Honor in down the road.

Williams set or tied 13 school offensive records this season, surpassing legendary Tony Baker in career rushing yards along the way.

Williams' season was one which had to been seen to be believed.

"It felt great to come back from a season where I didn't get to play much and have the kind of season we had," said Williams, The Hawk Eye's Offensive Football Player of the Year. "I wanted to do everything I could to help my team."

Williams rushed for 2,226 yards on 219 carries, averaging an eye-popping 10.2 yards per rush. He scored 28 rushing touchdowns and also scored one receiving touchdown and took a kickoff back for a score.

Williams' 2,226 rushing yards were a program single-season record and was second-best in Class 4A. His 28 rushing touchdowns also set a program record and was second-most in 4A. His 30 touchdowns were third-best in the state, and his 2.564 all-purpose yards were second-most in 4A.

Williams rushed for 322 yards in a loss to Oskaloosa, second-best in school history. His 37 carries against Fort Madison and five touchdowns against Clinton were second-best in Grayhound history.

He also set the school record for career rushing yards with 2,740. His 363 carries and 33 rushing touchdowns were second-best in school history for a career.

Williams gives much of the credit to his offensive lineman, tight ends and fullbacks who helped open holes for him to run.

"They did an amazing job," Williams said. "If not for them I wouldn't have had a good season. It's all up to them up front. They did a great job and I really appreciate all of them. It's a team game. I couldn't have done any of it without them."

BHS finished 7-3, its first winning record since 2008, and advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2012. It all started with a little pep talked from head coach Jim Krekel after a sluggish first half in the season opener against Washington.

"We came out kind of slow. I think a lot of it was just nerves," Williams said. "Coach got us motivated and we came out in the second half and played a lot better. That's what we really needed. That really got us going for the rest of the season."

Williams spent much of the summer working out with coach Ephraim Twillie and fellow senior Cameren Wyldon. That extra work in the hot summer paid off for Williams in the fall.

"I really have to give a shot out to Ephraim for helping us do that on offense," Williams said. "We worked on footwork drills, explosion work, extra running and lifting weight. We did a little bit of everything. Ephraim is a good role model for me."

Williams had numerous highlight-reel runs, ones in which he cut back across the field, stopped on a dime, nearly broke ankles with spin moves and flat-out ran past people in the open field.

Give Williams a sliver of daylight and he turned it into big yardage.

"I was just blessed," Williams said. "I worked hard and kept working to get better every day. It all starts with the people up front grinding it out. If they gave me the blocks, I could do the rest. It all led to the great season that we had as a team."

Williams is getting plenty of looks from colleges, but has yet to make a decision. He has visited Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Iowa and is keeping his options open. He still has one season of track and field left in the spring.

But this was a football season for the ages, one for the record book.

"It still really hasn't set in for me yet," Williams said. I am so thankful for the season I had and the memories I made with all my teammates. It was a lot of fun."