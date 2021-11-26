ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

French state official's residence attacked during protests in Martinique

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

PARIS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The official residence of France's most senior representative on the Caribbean island of Martinique suffered an arson attack last night, said the local prosecutor's office, as protests against COVID-19 protocols continued to hit the overseas territory.

The local prosecutor's office said masked protesters had set fire to the gate of the official residence of the prefect, the most senior representative of the French central state in Martinique, but no major damage had ensued.

Confirming earlier remarks by Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, the prosecutor also said police officers had been attacked, with one officer suffering serious injuries.

French media company Altice said in a separate statement that journalists from news channel BFM TV, RMC radio, Agence France Presse and the ABACA agency had also been attacked.

Authorities on the Caribbean island of Martinique ordered a curfew on Thursday after protesters looted shops and set up burning barricades as demonstrations against COVID-19 protocols spread across France's overseas' territories.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

France's Martinique Territory Imposes Curfew After Looting

PARIS (Reuters) -Authorities on the Caribbean island of Martinique ordered a curfew on Thursday after protesters looted shops and set up burning barricades as demonstrations against COVID-19 protocols spread across France's overseas' territories. Martinique and neighboring Guadeloupe have been hit by violent unrest over the last week after the government...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Martinique#Official Residence#Caribbean Island#Protest Riot#French#Interior#Bfm Tv#Rmc#Agence France Presse
US News and World Report

French Military Convoy Blocked in Burkina Faso by Protesters

KAYA, Burkina Faso (Reuters) -A convoy of French troops in Burkina Faso was stopped en route to Niger on Friday by a human barricade of protesters opposed to France's involvement in a regional conflict with jihadists. Anger is rising in the former French colony over the inability of Burkinabe and...
ADVOCACY
The Associated Press

3 protesters wounded by French soldiers in Burkina Faso

KAYA, Burkina Faso (AP) — Three protesters were injured by French soldiers in the town of Kaya in Burkina Faso Saturday during the third day of a civilian blockade against a French military convoy en route to Niger, several protesters said. Protesters are upset about the former colonial power’s involvement...
PROTESTS
caribbeantoday.com

Violence Erupts in the French Territories of Guadeloupe and Martinique

PARIS, France (Reuters)– French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday protests over COVID-19 restrictions in the French overseas region of Guadeloupe have created a “very explosive” situation. Macron was talking to journalists ahead of a meeting between the French prime minister and lawmakers from the Caribbean island scheduled later on...
LABOR ISSUES
US News and World Report

France Takes Control of Some Martinique Fuel Stations Amid Protests

(Reuters) -French authorities on Wednesday said they were taking control of some fuel stations on the Caribbean island territory of Martinique due to concerns about fuel supplies following days of protests against measures to limit the spread of coronavirus. Residents angry over the management of the pandemic, and specifically over...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
France
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Protests
AFP

French military facing growing protests in Sahel

France's military involvement in the Sahel is encountering growing opposition in the region, with protests that were once isolated to urban centres spreading to rural areas, fanned by social media and anger at insecurity. Rumours proliferating on social media -- which were also recounted by several protesters in Kaya -- claimed the supply convoy was in fact carrying weapons for the jihadists.
PROTESTS
AFP

Far-right pundit Zemmour to announce French presidency bid: entourage

French far-right pundit Eric Zemmour will announce he is running for president, a member of his entourage told AFP Monday, after recent polls showed his popularity falling after a turbulent few weeks. "A message to the French will be broadcast on our social networks" at around noon on Tuesday, before Zemmour goes on TF1 television, the source said. Several members of his inner circle started tweeting using the hashtag #Zemmourcandidat (Zemmour candidate). Intense campaigning had left little doubt over Zemmour's intention to stand in the 2022 elections and some polls had suggested he could make it to a second round against President Emmanuel Macron.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

French minister in talks with unions on troubled Caribbean island

France's minister for overseas territories will hold talks on Monday with union leaders on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe on ways to end more than a week of violent protests sparked by Covid-19 restrictions. The unrest, which spread to France's other Caribbean island of Martinique, has put the fate of overseas territories on the agenda of the campaign heading into 2022 elections, with President Emmanuel Macron's opponents accusing him of neglecting the former colonial outposts.
ADVOCACY
AFP

France issues arrest warrant over Japan 'parental kidnap'

French authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a Japanese woman whose two children have been kept from their father in a case that has revived debate about "parental kidnapping" in Japan. French authorities issued the international warrant over allegations of parental abduction and endangering a minor, according to a source close to the issue and Fichot.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Tens of thousands protest in anti-military marches in Sudan

Security forces fired tear gas at anti-coup protesters in the Sudanese capital on Tuesday, as tens of thousands marched in the latest demonstrations against a military takeover that took place last month.Protesters took to the streets in Khartoum and other cities around the country to demand that the armed forces stay out of government. Deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was reinstated earlier this month under military oversight in a deal that many in the pro-democracy movement oppose. Since the generals seized power on Oct. 25 and rounded up more than 100 civilian government figures, protesters have repeatedly taken to...
PROTESTS
Reuters

France ramps up vaccine booster drive, tightens entry rules

PARIS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - France is stepping up its COVID-19 booster vaccination campaign and tightening entry rules for arrivals from outside the European Union in response to the spread of the Omicron variant, a government spokesman said on Wednesday. Gabriel Attal also said flights from countries in southern Africa,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

Reuters

235K+
Followers
247K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy