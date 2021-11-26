ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If you befriend the Kardashian-Jenner family before Christmas, this is what you would get as a gift

By Shirley Gómez
 5 days ago

The Kardashian-Jenner family are thoughtful gift givers, and they tend to pamper themselves and their close friends with items that really serve a purpose and are passionate about.

While most people prefer to keep their list private, Kourtney Kardashian decided to share her famous family’s shopping list on her lifestyle website, Poosh . Kourtney asked her sisters and mom what their loved ones would get this year for Christmas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AOkJB_0d7EPE9f00 @kloe.kardash

The 42-year-old tv personality and the eldest of the sisters revealed that she would be giving at-home infrared wraps. “Everyone knows I love a sauna detox as part of my self-care routine,” she wrote. “I’m really excited to gift this at-home sauna blanket to my friends and family so they can enjoy the healing properties of the infrared light from their homes!”

Kris Jenner would be giving a vertical farm stand to her “friends, family, and grandchildren,” while Khloé Kardashian would do something similar and give away a compact kitchen composter. According to the Good American co-founder, she was able to teach her daughter True “about the importance of eliminating food waste.”

Kim Kardashian ’s friends and family can expect a LED SmartRope. “Working out is a big part of my self-care routine, so I wanted to give my friends and family this innovative and convenient jump rope that tracks your fitness goals,” the SKIMS founder shared.

Kendall Jenner , known for being a home buddy, will give a weighted blanket and her youngest sister Kylie Jenner a LED skincare light.

