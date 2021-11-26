Shoppers arrive early at Palm Beach Outlets for Black Friday

FROM LOCAL CREATORS
South Florida Soul Singer Pauline Marie Releases New Single I Still Believe In ChristmasShe Got Game MediaFlorida State
Palm Beach Gardens Police Assist Federal Agents With Ryan Rogers DeathAbby JosephPalm Beach Gardens, FL
Celebrate Christmas in Florida with the Miracle holiday pop-up bar in Delray BeachBest of South FloridaFlorida State
Where to Eat Thanksgiving Dinner in West Palm BeachCarla St. LouisWest Palm Beach, FL
Little girl saves mother when man tries to get purse: “I saw him running towards my mom”Amy ChristieWest Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach Yacht Hop Wednesday benefits Special Olympics Florida
One of the most iconic ports in the world can now be visited without even leaving South Florida.
Shoppers show up in big numbers for Black Friday deals
It's the Friday following Thanksgiving, marking the start of Christmas shopping, including at Palm Beach Outlets.
West Palm Beach family continues to feed their neighborhood
A West Palm Beach family is promoting social awareness and much more by feeding an entire neighborhood.
Hobe Sound Farms giving free Christmas trees with purpose
They decided to stop selling the trees and give them away for free.
Shoppers take advantage of Small Business Saturday
People were out shopping in Downtown Palm Beach Gardens on this Small Business Saturday.
South Florida Jewish community prepares for Hannukah
A decades old tradition is set to make its big return to the Gardens Greenmarket in Palm Beach Gardens.
Small Business Saturday encourages people to shop local
A day after 'Black Friday', shopping local was the focus of 'Small Business Saturday'.
Thanksgiving travelers at PBIA share thoughts about flying amid pandemic
It's Thanksgiving night and Palm Beach International Airport is busy.
Restaurant continues decades-long tradition of free holiday meals
The eatery on Dixie Highway has revived a tradition that Bikos said started with his uncle 36 years ago, serving free holiday meals.
What diners can expect at restaurants during the holiday season
As you start to dine out with family and friends from Thanksgiving through the New Year, South Florida restaurants are facing a critical time frame.
PBIA bustling ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
It’s one of the busiest travel weeks of the year and airports across the country are navigating all the extra traffic as people take off for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Severe weather, supply chain issues causing Christmas tree shortage
Not only is the supply chain crisis having an impact, but there have been serious weather conditions where most Christmas tree farms are located.
Dinner for Delray Beach first responders
On Thanksgiving and schools are out and many businesses are closed as students and workers take the day to celebrate the holiday together.
Elite Airways to resume service at Vero Beach Regional Airport in March 2022
Elite Airways will resume service at Vero Beach Regional Airport in March 2022.
Hundreds receive free turkeys in Riviera Beach
Dozens of families will now have a Thanksgiving meal in Riviera Beach thanks to a drive-thru turkey giveaway at the Wells Recreation Center on Monday.
Volunteers distribute 500 free turkeys in West Palm Beach
On Sunday 500 turkeys were given away in West Palm Beach.
The nation's wealthiest buying homes throughout the state of Florida
The largest growth area is sales over a million dollars. It's a trend that may not change.
Little Smiles toy drive aims to make holidays special for thousands of kids
Volunteers sorting through toys at the North Pole. It's actually the toy drive headquarters for Little Smiles in Jupiter.
Boca Helping Hands feed hungry families for Thanksgiving
Boca Helping Hands were feeding the hungry for Thanksgiving at different locations throughout Palm Beach County on Saturday.
Free turkeys distributed to families in need in Delray Beach
Thanksgiving is less than a week away and organizations and community members alike are joining forces to help families in need.
