Environment

Next WeatherMaker set to bring sticking snow for Saturday

By FOX 11 Meteorologist Justin Steinbrinck
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile our Black Friday should be quiet and chilly, our Next WeatherMaker is arriving on Saturday bringing with it a minor...

FOX59

60s on Thursday, watching the potential for snow next week

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with scattered showers around. Showers will slowly move out of Indiana as we go into this afternoon but expect a cloudy and cooler afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the upper 40s. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 40s with a few clouds around. Thursday will […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Post-Journal

Snow Brings Slick Roads, Accidents To Drivers’ Commutes

A vehicle is pictured on its roof Tuesday morning on James Road in the town of Stockton. Firefighters from Sinclairville and Stockton were alerted to the rollover crash around 7 a.m. Minor injuries were reported. The crash was one of several reported Tuesday in the region after snow fell overnight,...
STOCKTON, NY
foxsanantonio.com

Warm and dry weather expected heading into December

The change over from November to December will be warm and dry. Days will trend warmer than normal heading into the weekend. We’ll see another very nice afternoon with temperatures running in the low to mid 70s. The evening will be pleasant and cool with temperatures in the 60s. WEDNESDAY.
cbs4indy.com

60s on Thursday, watching the potential for snow next week

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with scattered showers around. Showers will slowly move out of Indiana as we go into this afternoon but expect a cloudy and cooler afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the upper 40s. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 40s with a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Temperatures Creeping Upward, Some Showers Tonight

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A chilly start to our week, but it gets much milder! By tomorrow, a light southerly flow of air will boost our temperatures into the low 50s, which is very close to normal, by the way. A good deal of sunshine will be followed by some clouds later in the day, and some light showers by Wednesday night. Even warmer air and a breeze will follow on Thursday, with highs expected in the low 60s! Friday will feature partly sunny skies and a bit cooler as we drop back into the mid-50s. On Saturday, a few light showers are also possible but it will turn cooler by Sunday, so the weekend will feel a bit more like December. There is a risk of rain perhaps on Monday, as a cold front crosses the region, followed by a breezy and cooler Tuesday.  
MARYLAND STATE
Fox11online.com

Wintry mix moves through Wednesday morning

We will have a wintry mix move through in the form of light snow showers and some drizzle- maybe some freezing drizzle. It could result in a few slick spots on roads, but significant wintry accumulations aren't expected. The afternoon then remains cloudy but the high temperature bumps up to 43 degrees.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain Moves In Along With Warmer Temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We are warming up to start the month of December with highs today near 50 degrees. In fact, I have Pittsburgh hitting 50° for today’s high with morning temperatures bottoming out near 32°. Noon temperatures should be in the mid-40s. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos This will likely be the warmest day since November 18th when we hit 61 degrees. We did hit 49 degrees on November 25th. While I started talking about temperatures, the big weather story today is a return of rain. Photo...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Fox11online.com

NEW Zoo penguins welcome December snow

SUAMICO (WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin is ushering in December with some light snowflakes. And at the NEW Zoo in Suamico, we're checking in with an animal that will enjoy the snowfall: the penguins. Although the African penguins are sub-tropical, they do enjoy the snow. Zoo director, Neil Anderson says the...
SUAMICO, WI

