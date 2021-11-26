ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

5 Black Friday disaster stories to remind you kindness is free

By Jovita Trujillo
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 5 days ago

It’s Black Friday which means some people are ready to charge their credit card, spend their holiday bonus, and do anything it takes to get the hottest discounts. Whether it‘s camping outside stores until they open, or sprinting to be the first one in the store - people are committed. Unfortunately the day that falls after Thanksgiving has ended in disaster over the years. It got its name from police officers who used it to describe the shopping traffic and mayhem that occurred two days after Thanksgiving and according to the Hustle, between 2006 and 2018, 44 Black Friday incidents in America left 11 dead and 109 injured. Here are 5 Black Friday disasters ranging from injury to death to remind you to be kind this year.

RELATED:

Must-have holiday looks for this festive season

The gifts every technology lover wants to receive this holiday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k5CPu_0d7EPBVU00

Pepper Spray Sally

In 2011 several black Friday shoppers in a Los Angeles Walmart found themself with red burning eyes and faces after a woman allegedly used pepper spray to get closer to a crate of discounted Xbox video game players. Up to 20 people including children, suffered nose and throat irritation. “People started screaming, pulling and pushing each other, and then the whole area filled up with pepper spray,“ Alejandra Seminario told The Times. The woman was able to pay for her items and get away before police arrived but she turned herself in the next day. LAPD detectives did not rule out that she acted in self-defense and no felony charges were ever filed against her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fGBuc_0d7EPBVU00

Shirtless and unafraid

In 2016 several people gathered outside an Adidas store in Vancouver when a member of the crowd got violent and shirtless. The store was set to release a rare shoe on sale for the Black Friday event and they kept doors blocked with a metal grate. But the doors never opened because the sale was called off. One man was caught on camera shirtless using his belt as a whip. “He was running around with his belt, swinging it at people, and then out of nowhere, some guy came behind and just started choking him,” a teen who witnessed the event said, per CTV News. Police were called in and they arrested the shirtless man. The shoes were raffled off the next day instead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WNsAS_0d7EPBVU00

Gift Cards Galore

In 2006 an elderly woman was sent to the hospital and nine others were injured after the Del Amo Fashion Center in southern California dropped 500 balloons with gift cards without warning. Some 2,000 shoppers rushed for them and the mob began pushing and shoving after the balloons were dropped. “With the chance of getting a nice prize, people start forgetting about safety, and that does concern us,” Police Officer Dave Crespin said, per ABC7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xiVwq_0d7EPBVU00

Toys ‘R’ Death

Toys “R” Us went from becoming a kid‘s dream to a place of nightmares in 2008 when 2 men pulled out guns and shot each other to death in the crowded store. According to reports, it all started when the women they were with began arguing before getting physical near the checkout area and one began punching the other. Then the men got involved, resulting in both of their deaths. At the time, Toys “R” Us issued the following statement, “We are working closely with local law enforcement officials to determine the specific details of what occurred,” the statement said. “Our understanding is that this act seems to have been the result of a personal dispute between the individuals involved. Therefore, it would be inaccurate to associate the events of today with Black Friday.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HVJZt_0d7EPBVU00

Not For Sale

A man was shot outside a Tennessee mall in 2018 as Black Friday came to an end but it wasn’t because he had his eyes on someone else’s merchandise- the victim told police he saw an “attractive woman” inside the mall WHBQ-TV reported. Once he headed outside with his cousin a fight ensued with the girl‘s boyfriend. He was knocked out then shot at while he was pulled to his feet. Thankfully he was just grazed by the bullet.

Comments / 0

Related
BoardingArea

The Craziest Story I Heard About Maximizing Black Friday This Year

It seems like every year I find myself in a conversation with my fellow miles and points nerds about how someone scored an incredible deal on Black Friday by stacking cash back portals and other bonuses with ridiculously low prices. Sometimes there’s FOMO, other times just appreciation from a fellow deal junkie.
SHOPPING
WOMI Owensboro

A Black Friday Story Complete with Food Choppers

A year after a much more settled-down version of Black Friday, shoppers were ready to rise and shine to go get the best deals of the year. Times have changed for Black Friday; the specials are popping up online well before the big day, other days such as “Small Business Saturday” and “Cyber Monday” have come along to keep the spirit going. I’ve only gone Black Friday once and it was one for the books.
OWENSBORO, KY
IndieWire

Black Friday 2021: Everything You Need to Know

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Black Friday is just a few days away. Not to worry, though, you still have plenty of time to outline your game plan for tackling one of the biggest shopping days of the year. Shoppers will likely be returning to storefronts after the pandemic forced them away last year, but for those of you who would rather shop online (or at least order online and...
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
blackchronicle.com

Black Friday reminds us that Americans are addicted to buying things

A quick Google search this week showcased many dire warnings that this Black Friday would be one of the worst ever. The supply chain, you see, is all a mess. And the snags up and down the chain are, in turn, messing with that most American of pastimes: buying stuff.
BUSINESS
monvalleyindependent.com

Holiday disasters turn into memorable stories

Thanksgiving Day is almost here, but the saying “all’s well that ends well” doesn’t always apply at the holidays. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
FESTIVAL
Deadline

Heath Freeman Dies: ‘Bones,’ ‘NCIS,’ ‘ER’ Actor Was 41

Heath Freeman, the actor best known for playing serial killer Howard Epps across two seasons of Bones, has died at 41. Reality TV star and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler was the first to post about Freeman’s death. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news. Montifiore issued the following statement to Deadline: We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday#Guns#Thanksgiving#Xbox#Times#Lapd
Indy100

YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Syracuse.com

Oprah’s Favorite Things List: Here are the best 2021 holiday gifts and where to buy them right now

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021 List is finally here, ready to solve all of your shopping conundrums for the fast-approaching holiday season. The annual shopping list from Oprah Winfrey was posted Monday to OprahDaily.com, and the full list became available on Amazon at the same time. It includes a whopping 110 items personally recommended by Oprah, and almost guaranteed to include the perfect gift for someone on your shopping list.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Place
Vancouver, CA
The Independent

‘My daughter is just as important as Gabby Petito’: A frantic call and a missing teen, the search for Lateche Norris

The last time Cheryl Walker spoke to her daughter, on 5 November, she told 19-year-old Lateche she loved her.“I love you more,” Lateche answered.Those were the last words Ms Walker, from Indiana, heard her daughter speak before she disappeared.Now Ms Walker and her husband – Lateche’s stepfather – have flown to California to look for the aspiring tattoo artist, a beautiful young woman described by her mother as “my sunshine ... this bright ball of energy.”They’ve been in San Diego for nearly a week; Lateche’s father came too but had to return to Indiana.Ms Walker’s voice breaks when she talks...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

WME Agent Robert Newman & Family Mourn Loss Of Daughter Leah From Postpartum Complications

WME’s Robert Newman, one of the best liked and most prominent literary agents in Hollywood, suffered a tragedy last week. He wrote a short note for the community as he and his family grieves. The Newmans have our profound condolences.  On Monday, November 22, 2021, Leah Stephanie Newman gave birth to her beautiful daughter, Beatrice Violet. Beatrice’s mother, our beloved daughter and sister, Leah passed away unexpectedly from unknown postpartum complications at Cedars Sinai Medical Center on Wednesday, November 24. Beatrice will be lovingly raised by Leah’s parents, Cindy and Robert Newman. To know Leah was to love her. She was an...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
People

Sandra Bullock 'Sometimes' Wishes She 'Matched' Her Kids' Skin: 'Easier on How People Approach Us'

Sandra Bullock is opening up about her experience parenting two Black children. In an exclusive clip from Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk, the 57-year-old actress sits down with Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, for a candid conversation about motherhood, where she admits that she "sometimes" wishes she and her kids had the same skin color.
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

'NCIS: Hawai'i' Fans Rally Around Vanessa Lachey After Her Emotional Instagram Post

It was meant to be a celebratory week at the Lachey household. Vanessa Lachey, star of NCIS: Hawai'i, celebrated Thanksgiving with family and then got ready to embark on a tour for her new cookbook, Life From Scratch, which comes out November 30. But first, she took to Instagram to share some heartbreaking news with her fans. Her beloved Yorkiepoo, Wookie, passed away at age 15.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Surprising reasons why your cat follows you everywhere

I think we can all agree that cats are a mystery sometimes, especially when they are following us around and checking on whatever we’re doing, and while the main reason it’s often food, we made a list of surprising reasons behind this interesting behavior. If your cat is still lurking...
WEIGHT LOSS
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more / Las novedades sobre las casas reales, celebrities, moda, belleza, lifestyle y más

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy