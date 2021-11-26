5 Black Friday disaster stories to remind you kindness is free

Toys ‘R’ Death

Toys “R” Us went from becoming a kid‘s dream to a place of nightmares in 2008 when 2 men pulled out guns and shot each other to death in the crowded store. According to reports, it all started when the women they were with began arguing before getting physical near the checkout area and one began punching the other. Then the men got involved, resulting in both of their deaths. At the time, Toys “R” Us issued the following statement, “We are working closely with local law enforcement officials to determine the specific details of what occurred,” the statement said. “Our understanding is that this act seems to have been the result of a personal dispute between the individuals involved. Therefore, it would be inaccurate to associate the events of today with Black Friday.”