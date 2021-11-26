ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

The story we all know and love is going 6 years strong

WRAL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Our 2022 Love Horoscopes Are Here, and It’s Going To Be Transformative Year for Us

Between Olivia Rodrigo dropping her iconic heartbreak album, Sour, and Adele's latest musical masterpiece, 30, one could confidently conclude that 2021 was a tumultuous year of being unlucky in love. But for those who are still holding out hope for romance, it might be worth it to look to the cosmos for a bit of intimate foresight. POPSUGAR spoke with pop culture astrologer for the New York Post and Page Six, Kyle Thomas, to dish the details of your love horoscope for 2022, and renew your hope for love in the year to come.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tree Langdon

We All Love Our Coffee

Recently, I enjoyed listening to an interview with Michael Pollan. He wrote a couple of very popular books, including The Omnivore's Dilemma. The discussion turned to Big Pharma and how they tend to take amazing natural foods or healing plants and turn them into products.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Refinery29

All The Wellbeing Products We Tried & Loved In November

At least once a week, the writers and editors on Refinery29's Life team get into a long Slack conversation about some cool new item that's been absolutely saving or changing or elevating our lives. So we decided to share the wealth, and highlight some our favorite products each month — the things that were so useful or so cool, we couldn't stop using them.
SHOPPING
Upworthy

Homeless woman seen on video joyfully dancing after job interview gets huge surprise

That was the case for 21-year-old Kallayah Jones, and her optimism paid off exponentially. Jones had been unemployed for months, not to mention homeless for two years, jumping from friend's houses to her grandparents' home. Add onto that: having to search for jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, which I don't need to tell you is no easy feat. So when she had her interview for a serving position at The Spot Sports Bar and Grill in Georgia, it's understandable that Jones felt intense anxiety.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
thelakewoodscoop.com

3-Year-Old: “My Abba Took Me To A Strange Party”

[COMMUNICATED] My name is Eli. I’m three years old and that means I have a yarmulke and peyos, because I’m a big boy. That’s what my mommy told me when she had to leave to go sleep somewhere else so she could have medicine and doctors all the time… that I’m a big boy.
KIDS
Indy100

YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
TVShowsAce

Isabel Roloff Silent After Request For Prayer Amid Dr Appointment, What’s Up?

Pregnant Isabel Roloff previously asked Little People, Big World fans to pray for her. But now, she’s gone silent. What’s going on?. As we reported in July, Isabel and her husband, Jacob, are expecting their first baby. The couple is very excited to welcome their baby boy to the world soon. Throughout her pregnancy, Isabel was honest about the ups and downs she has experienced. She got honest about feeling anxious and recently revealed that she was going through “a lot.”
CELEBRITIES
kiss951.com

MIL Opens Engagement Ring, Wears It Before Son’s Wife

A woman with a stepmother-in-law who’s a royal pain was nearly pushed over the edge by her latest move. In a post to Reddit’s “Just no mother-in-law” section, she explains that her husband’s stepmom has caused trouble before, doesn’t like her very much and doesn’t support their relationship. And as if that’s not bad enough, now the MIL has worn her new engagement ring before she did.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
News4Jax.com

Hosting the holidays? 15 items you never knew you always needed

The holidays are here! If you’re hosting -- either a belated Thanksgiving, a Friendsgiving, or you’re looking ahead to Christmas -- you’re probably starting to map out what needs to get done, when it comes to groceries and little upgrades for your home. We'll tell you what: You stay focused...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy