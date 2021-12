Legislators won’t meet Monday to consider limits on vaccine mandates after all. The General Assembly normally doesn’t meet for the six weeks between the ceremonial opening of the session in November and the start of legislative business after New Year’s. But Republican leaders had said they wanted to move quickly to protect people from getting fired for not getting vaccinated. They planned to suspend the usual rules to ram a bill through in a single day.

INDIANA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO