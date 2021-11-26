ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical Associations Push Back on Vaccine Mandate Limits

 5 days ago

Most of Indiana’s largest medical groups are hoping lawmakers don’t place new limits on coronavirus vaccine mandates...

Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
NBCMontana

Biden reverses course on OSHA vaccine mandate

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced the Biden administration reversed course and suspended its implementation of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers after previously telling businesses they should proceed despite a court-ordered pause. Knudsen and other attorneys general sued the government...
HEALTH
floridapolitics.com

House votes to strip Surgeon General’s vaccine mandate power

The House voted Wednesday to limit the emergency powers of the state Surgeon General. Lawmakers passed the measure (HB 7) along a partly line vote. Republican Rep. Alex Andrade is the bill sponsor. Under a bill passed in 2002, lawmakers granted the state Surgeon General several emergency powers, including the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Indiana State
my40.tv

Local hospitals respond to vaccine mandate, will require employees be vaccinated

WLOS — Hospitals in western North Carolina are now requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine in compliance with President Biden’s mandate. Last Thursday, the Biden administration announced employees who work at companies with 100 or more employees will be to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4, 2022, or be tested for the virus weekly. Hospitals must now require the COVID-19 vaccine for employees, or risk losing funds from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
HEALTH
Business Insider

4 GOP-controlled states are changing their unemployment laws to allow those defying COVID-19 vaccine mandates to get benefits

GOP-controlled legislatures are seeking to undermine President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate. Four states have passed bills that would provide unemployment benefits to those fired for refusing the vaccine. Vaccine mandates have become an issue of fierce partisan controversy. Republican-controlled legislatures in four states are changing their unemployment laws so that...
U.S. POLITICS
#Medical Associations#Vaccine Mandate#Covid 19 Vaccine
easyhealthoptions.com

Risky drugs: From bladder trouble to vision damage

For consumers who suffer lifelong side effects after prescription drugs use, the question that often arises first is: How could medication approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cause them serious harm?. Elmiron (pentosan polysulfate sodium) is one of the drugs that led consumers to make that inquiry. A...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
PennLive.com

Another Pa. lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19

A state lawmaker from Berks County is the second lawmaker to announce on Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19. Republican Rep. Mark Gillen, 66, issued a statement saying he recently learned he has contracted the virus and is experiencing mild symptoms. “My exposure and positive test occurred while I...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Derrick

Florida GOP bills to limit vaccine mandates move forward

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republicans continued Tuesday to advance legislation to blunt coronavirus vaccine mandates in businesses as part of Gov. Ron DeSantis' push to combat White House virus rules. Lawmakers in the GOP-controlled statehouse moved the measures forward after hours of debate where Republicans argued workers shouldn't lose...
FLORIDA STATE
ktoo.org

Association of Village Council Presidents enacts vaccine mandate for employees

The Association of Village Council Presidents has implemented a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees. Under the policy, all employees must be fully vaccinated against the virus by Jan. 4, 2022. The timeline gives employees over six weeks to comply. “Due to the safety of our employees and our community, along...
HEALTH
KTUL

Oklahoma lawmaker pushes back against health mandates

TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma lawmaker is pushing back against health mandates. Sen. Rob Standridge has filed Senate Bill 1106, the “Citizen Health Mandate Protection Act,” aimed at both public and private entities and individuals that require vaccines or other medical treatments as a condition of employment. Those employers could...
OKLAHOMA STATE
wflx.com

Florida House set for final vote on vaccine mandate limits

Bills limiting vaccine mandates in Florida could be headed to the governor’s desk before the end of the week. During day two of Gov. Ron DeSantis' special session, the GOP majority was moving fast to approve the four bills in House and Senate chambers before Friday. The policies seek to...
HEALTH
FOX59

Indiana legislature considers limiting COVID-19 vaccine mandates

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are considering a proposal that would limit COVID-19 vaccine mandates by employers. It’s part of a preliminary draft of potential legislation that brings Indiana a step closer to ending the state’s public health emergency. Republican legislative leaders unveiled the proposal Saturday. It has not been filed as a bill yet. Still, […]
INDIANA STATE

