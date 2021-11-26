Victim identified in shooting at Memphis apartments

Police line caution tape MPD said two unknown men were seen running from the scene. (Nick Papantonis)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have identified the victim in a shooting that happened in August at a local apartment complex.

The shooting happened Aug. 15 at the Macon Crossing Apartments in the 1000 block of Homer.

Officers found a man, identified as Terrance Irby (”Pooh”), suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, MPD said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD said two unknown men were seen running from the scene.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 901.528.CASH.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.