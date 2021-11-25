ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

No new registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 62932 in week ending Oct. 9

By Carbondale Reporter
carbondalereporter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently no new registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 62932 in the week ending Oct. 9 compared to the week before, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender...

carbondalereporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

Victims of domestic abuse find no haven in family courts

The #MeToo movement may have shifted the balance of credibility on sexual abuse and harassment at work more toward victims and away from alleged perpetrators. But the same cannot be said regarding men’s violence and abuse at home: In fact, women’s reports of domestic violence are still widely rejected, especially in one critical setting: the family court. When women, children or both report abuse by a father in a case concerning child custody or visitation, courts often refuse to believe them. Judges even sometimes “shoot the messenger” by removing custody from the mother and awarding it to the allegedly abusive...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy