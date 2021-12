After missing a year in 2020 due to Covid, the Northwest Cider Association celebrated the return of cider competitions and announced the results of the 2021 Portland International Cider Competition (PICC), where Bauman’s Cider was named the 2021 Cidery of the Year for medium sized cideries. This is the second time Bauman’s has been named Cidery of the Year, holding onto the distinction after winning it last in 2019.

