Prairie View hopes to end skid vs LMU

1. Texas A&M's game against Prairie View A&M this Saturday from Kyle Field at 11:00 am on the SEC+ Network will be less about the game and more about other aspects of A&M's program because the Panthers are considered to be so outmanned. That's not an insult to them as much as it is recognition of the severe talent disparity between the two teams, even one that sports a 7-2 record as Prairie View does. Prairie View is a FCS team and those programs are allowed 20 fewer scholarship players than FBS schools. In addition, like most FCS schools, the linemen are a few inches shorter and the skill guys somewhat slower than what you see among G5 teams. This makes for an immense disparity in talent between programs like A&M and PVU so the outcome isn't really much in doubt unless the Aggies play really poorly.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO