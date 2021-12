When it was announced that All-American center Kofi Cockburn would start this season by serving a three-game suspension for selling apparel and memorabilia back in June in violation of NCAA rules, it was obvious that the third of those three games would be the trickiest for Illinois. No, Marquette isn't supposed to be great under first-year coach Shaka Smart; the Golden Eagles were picked ninth in the preseason Big East poll. But going on the road without your best player on the first Monday of the season to play a power-conference opponent with rich tradition and an intense fan base could still prove challenging.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO