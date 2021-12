Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas (hamstring) returned to practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Seattle Seahawks. As expected, Thomas returned to practice on Wednesday as he looks to return to action for the first time since Week 3. Ricky Seals-Jones (hip) did not practice on Wednesday. Thomas will need to make it through the week without any setbacks in order to make his return in Week 12, but the door is open for that possibility.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO