1 man dead after shooting on northwest side as Indianapolis ties homicide record

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex early Friday on the northwest side of Indianapolis, police said. It was the city’s 245th homicide of 2021, which tied the record set last year.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot just before 2 a.m. at The George Apartments in the 5800 block of Sebring Court near West 59th Street and Georgetown Road, IMPD Officer Genae Cook said.

Police found a man outside the apartment building suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene. The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the man as Dezmond King, 24.

"I just seen police just flying everywhere and I am like something had to go on," said Tasha Gray, a resident at the apartments. "I'm like this is so sad. It's a holiday. Nobody is supposed to witness this on a holiday."

MORE | Indianapolis leaders, activists discuss reasons why city tied homicide record

The man's death puts the city just one away from a new homicide record. It's a record Gray says is heartbreaking.

"It has been so sad to the point the kids can't even come out and play anymore. It's horrible really," she said. "Put the guns away. People do have things to live for. Families are suffering every day."

IMPD has not released information about what led to shooting or a possible suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call IMPD Detective Gary Toms at 317-327-3475 or email Gary.Toms@indy.gov.