ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Afghan humanitarian crisis, drug trafficking alarm India, Russia, China

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xBTby_0d7EMGWo00
A military helicopter is pictured flying over Kabul, Afghanistan November 4, 2021.REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/File Photo

NEW DELHI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of India, Russia and China expressed concern on Friday at the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and the spread of drug trafficking in the country.

Afghanistan has been plunged into crisis by the abrupt end of billions of dollars in foreign assistance, following the collapse of the Western-backed government and return to power of the Taliban in August. read more

"Expressing concern over deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, the Ministers called for immediate and unhindered humanitarian assistance to be provided to Afghanistan," said a joint statement released following a virtual meeting between India's S Jaishankar, Russia's Sergey Lavrov and China's Wang Yi.

The statement called on the Taliban to respect the results of United Nations resolutions on Afghanistan and the central role of the U.N. in the country.

The three countries also pledged to do more to combat drug smuggling in the region.

"The spread of illicit drug trafficking in opiates and methamphetamine from Afghanistan and beyond... poses a serious threat to regional security and stability and provides funding for terrorist organizations," the statement added.

Reporting by Alasdair Pal, Editing by Timothy Heritage and Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 6

Related
The Independent

MI6 spy chief says China, Russia, Iran top UK threat list

China which is increasingly flexing its muscles around the world, is one of the biggest threats to Britain and its allies, and a “miscalculation" by Beijing could lead to war, the head of the U.K.'s foreign intelligence agency said Tuesday.MI6 chief Richard Moore said that China, Russia Iran and international terrorism make up the “big four” security issues facing Britain's spies in an unstable world where both countries and illicit organizations are racing to exploit fast-changing information technology.In his first public speech since becoming head of the Secret Intelligence Service, also known as MI6, in October 2020,...
U.K.
BBC

MI6 boss warns of China 'debt traps and data traps'

MI6 chief Richard Moore has warned of China's "debt traps and data traps" in his first live broadcast interview. Mr Moore - known as "C" - told BBC Radio 4's Today programme these traps threatened to erode sovereignty and have prompted defensive measures. He denied the fall of Afghan capital...
CHINA
AFP

In joint op-ed, China and Russia decry US democracy summit

A rare joint opinion article by the ambassadors of China and Russia has sharply assailed President Joe Biden's plans for a virtual summit of democratic countries -- from which they were pointedly excluded. Calling the US plan "an evident product of its Cold-War mentality," ambassadors Anatoly Antonov of Russia and Qin Gang of China said the December 9-10 event would "stoke up ideological confrontation and a rift in the world, creating new 'dividing lines.'" The summit is meant to fulfill a campaign pledge by Biden to advance the cause of global democracy at a time when autocratic governments have been on the rise. But when the State Department on Tuesday published a list of about 110 invited countries -- without including Russia or China -- their reaction was furious.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergey Lavrov
AFP

World Bank considers releasing humanitarian aid for Afghanistan

The World Bank will consider a compromise plan to release humanitarian aid for Afghanistan by shifting funds intended for rebuilding efforts, a source told AFP Monday. The bank's management will discuss the proposal at an informal board meeting on Tuesday to re-direct funds from the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF) "to support humanitarian efforts through UN and other humanitarian agencies with presence and logistic capabilities in the country," the source said, without providing further details. The United Nations has warned that around 22 million Afghans, or more than half the country, will face an "acute" food shortage in the winter months due to the combined effects of drought caused by global warming and an economic crisis aggravated by the Taliban takeover in August. The financial crunch worsened after Washington froze about $10 billion of the country's reserves and deteriorated further after the World Bank and International Monetary Fund halted Afghanistan's access to funding.
CHARITIES
dallassun.com

Russia criticizes US for Afghanistan crisis

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 28 (ANI): Russia has criticized the United States for the current crisis that is gripping Afghanistan, and said Washington placed the country in a big humanitarian catastrophe. "US placed Afghanistan in a big humanitarian catastrophe and it is still stimulating the crisis. It is a mockery that...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Russia#Humanitarian Crisis#Afghan#Taliban#United Nations#U N
albuquerqueexpress.com

Afghanistan must have access to funds to avoid humanitarian disaster, says rights group

London [UK], November 24 (ANI): The international community must urgently ease existing financial restrictions on Afghanistan that are blocking the provision of healthcare, food and other essential services, and expedite delivery of scaled-up humanitarian assistance to avert a mounting crisis that threatens the lives of tens of millions of people, a UK based rights group said on Tuesday.
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Afghanistan
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
Country
China
International Business Times

India Ignores US Warnings, Receives Delivery Of S-400 From Russia

Ignoring the threats of sanctions from the U.S., India has started receiving advanced elements of the state-of-the-art S-400 air defense system from Russia ahead of President Vladimir Putin's visit to the country in December. Though deliveries were to begin last year, it was extended due to payments issues and now...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Russia's first consignment of humanitarian aid lands in Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 19 (ANI): Three planes carrying 36 tons of humanitarian assistance from Russia arrived in Kabul on Thursday, at a time when people in Afghanistan are in dire need of aid, reported local media. The Taliban's spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid received the aid which includes flour, cooking oil, and...
CHARITIES
pbs.org

Aid groups struggle to continue humanitarian aid for starving, injured Afghans

Jane is a Beirut-based special correspondent for the NewsHour, reporting from across the Middle East, Africa and beyond. Reporting highlights include front-line dispatches from the war against ISIS in Iraq, an up-close look at Houthi-controlled Yemen, and reports on the war and famine in South Sudan. Areas of particular interest are the ongoing cold war between Iran and Saudi Arabia in the Middle East, Islamist groups around the world, and US foreign policy.
CHARITIES
AFP

Pentagon plans stronger US posture toward China, Russia

The US military will reinforce deployments and bases directed at China and Russia, while maintaining forces in the Middle East adequate to deter Iran and jihadist groups, the Pentagon said Monday, referencing results of a review. Global responsibilities "require us to make continuous changes to our Middle East posture, but we always have the capability to rapidly deploy forces to the region based on the threat environment," Karlin said.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Britain's Truss warns Russia against Ukraine incursion

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Tuesday warned that a Russian incursion into Ukraine would be a strategic mistake, saying any suggestion that NATO was provoking Russia was false ahead of a meeting of foreign ministers of the alliance. "We will stand with our fellow...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

235K+
Followers
247K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy