People could still lose their homes under Boris Johnson's revised social care plans, a government minister has admitted.Speaking on Monday morning Paul Scully said he hoped nobody would have to sell their house but that the number would certainly be "fewer" than now.Boris Johnson had previously pledged that the change to the social care system would mean nobody would have to sell their houses to pay for care.But last week while MPs were focused on the Westminster sleaze scandal the government slipped out changes to its proposals.Under the revised policy poorer pensioners will not, after all, be able to count...

U.K. ・ 9 DAYS AGO