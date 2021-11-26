ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shop the best Walmart Black Friday deals available right now

By CNN Underscored Staff
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Walmart has been posting a wide range of impressive deals all month long, and now, the main event is finally here. Savings continue today on some of the most in-demand items from the retail...

CNN

36 best Target Cyber Monday deals you don’t want to miss today

Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop during Cyber Monday. From the hottest tech products to the kitchen gadget you’ve always dreamed of owning, it’s all on sale at Target. And with the retailer’s new Holiday Price Match Guarantee, you can rest easy knowing you’ll be getting the best price.
CNN

Wayfair is taking over Cyber Monday with monster deals

Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop during Cyber Monday. Whether you need to upgrade your pots and pans before cooking for a houseful of guests, have a DIY project on the books for winter or want to elevate your sleep game with a new set of linens, Wayfair’s Cyber Monday Sale is officially here.
CNET

Bed Bath & Beyond's early Black Friday deals end Sunday: Top picks you can buy today

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. The Bed Bath & Beyond early Black Friday sale is happening now, with prices dropped on brands like Bissell, Shark and Ninja. Here's the catch: The deals will only stick around for five days -- the sale ends Sunday, Nov. 21 -- so you'll need to act fast if there's something you want to buy.
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop

One of the best Black Friday deals we’ve found features this affordable yet functional Acer Chromebook Spin 311 convertible laptop. It’s extremely rare to find such a drastic discount on a product that’s so popular, but you can purchase this 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop for only $155. Originally $299, you’re saving yourself a whopping $144 this Black Friday. If you’ve been looking at some Black Friday Chromebook deals, this might be the product for you to pick up.
CNET

There's a hidden section of Amazon that has even lower prices

Black Friday deals are already ramping up, but if you're an Amazon Prime member, there are comparable deals to be had year round -- deals that you may not even be aware of. This shopping hack is really a separate section of Amazon's website called Amazon Warehouse deals, where the retail giant houses only discounted items. And not a lot of people know about it. Plus, if you're a Prime member, you can still get free two-day shipping (one of the membership perks), too.
Digital Trends

Best 85-inch TV Black Friday Deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

The holiday shopping season has started early this year, and if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater experience with a truly big-screen TV, these 85-inch TV Black Friday deals are the perfect opportunity. Black Friday TV deals are by far the best time of the year to save a bundle of cash on a new television, and with retailers already rolling out the red carpet for shoppers, now’s the time to get shopping if you want to snatch up any of the best 85-inch TV Black Friday deals before they dry up.
Digital Trends

This is the only cheap tablet worth buying on Black Friday 2021

If you’re after a cheap tablet, then you need look no further than this Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Black Friday deal. Samsung is the king of Android phones and so it’s no surprise that this tech giant also rules the Android tablet roost, and this is one of the best Black Friday deals as well as one of our favorite Black Friday tablet deals for anybody who wants something different (and considerably cheaper) than an iPad. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is already a value at its normal $160 price, but you can grab it from Samsung now for $120 or even as little as $20 with a trade-in.
Android Headlines

Walmart Has Big Screen Onn. Smart TVs From $128 For Black Friday

Black Friday is quickly approaching and Walmart is kicking things off early with a relatively massive deal available for two “onn.” TVs from the start of its Walmart Black Friday Week deals. In fact, right now, buyers can pick up 40-inch and 70-inch onn. TVs from Walmart for Black Friday at just $128 and $398, respectively.
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 55-inch TV for Black Friday

Here’s your chance to upgrade your living room’s screen, as this 55-inch TV Black Friday deal from Best Buy brings the price of the TCL 4-Series 4K TV down to just $380, with an amazing $120 discount on its original price of $500. There’s no shortage of Black Friday TV deals that you can shop among the best Black Friday deals — but you need to hurry if you want to take advantage of offers such as Best Buy’s price cut for this 55-inch TCL 4K TV, because stocks are dwindling by the minute.
SFGate

This 40-inch Smart LED TV is only $128 at Walmart

It’s incredible how affordable smart TVs can be these days, and if you’re in the market for a new or additional one for your home, it’s hard to beat this onn. 40" LED Roku Smart TV, which is just $128 at Walmart starting Nov. 22. This onn. 40” LED TV...
Phone Arena

Amazon gives a sneak peak into its Cyber Monday deals

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Amazon announced what to expect from its Cyber Monday deals. This year, the shopping event will kick off during thanksgiving weekend, starting Saturday and ending Monday next week. Amazon says it will slash the prices on plenty of tech products, and we are here to tell you all about it. Make sure to check out our Black Friday coverage for the best deals and our Cyber Monday articles too.
CNET

Grab women's coats, handbags and boots during early Black Friday sale at Macys

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. If you've been waiting for Macy's to open up an early-access deal on all of your favorite fashions at a discounted price, now is your time. Puffer coats, sweaters, boots and handbags are all heavily discounted. Some brands like Guess, Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein all offer boots on sale for at least 50% off. Coats from Calvin Klein, BCBG and Michael Kors are also on sale, well ahead of Black Friday. You'll find that coats as expensive as $300 are as affordable as $95 right now.
Digital Trends

This Samsung Chromebook is ONLY $87 at Walmart for Black Friday

Walmart Black Friday deals are in full swing thanks to the retailer launching its first Black Friday Deals for Days event today. Right now, you can pick up a Samsung Chromebook for only $87 saving you nearly $200 off the usual price. The best Black Friday deals are here already and you really won’t want to miss out on such an amazing bargain. Here’s why you need this Chromebook.
The Verge

The PlayStation 5 will be available, once again, at Walmart starting at 3PM ET

Walmart is hosting yet another restock event for the PlayStation 5. The latest one is happening today at 3PM ET / 12PM PT. The retailer has seemingly alternated between offering consoles exclusively to those paying for its Walmart Plus plan and others that are a free-for-all for regular customers, comparatively speaking. Today’s restock fits in the latter category, so you can head over to Walmart’s site to get either the $499.99 PlayStation 5 console that has a Blu-ray disc drive or the $399.99 Digital Edition that omits the disk drive.
