KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current acquired U.S. Women’s National Team midfielder Samantha ‘Sam’ Mewis in a trade with the North Carolina Courage. In exchange, North Carolina will receive defender Kiki Pickett and the Current’s natural first round pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft. In a separate transaction related to this trade, the Courage will obtain the discovery rights of Malia Berkely from the Current in exchange for the Courage’s natural first round pick in the draft.

