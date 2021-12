The Hays USD 489 superintendent told the school board Monday night the district's use of capital outlay dollars has been very smart. "The message I want to send today is that our district has been very, very aggressive in making sure our capital outlay dollars are going across our district to, for the most part, all of our buildings, and we are taking care of our needs," Superintendent Ron Wilson said.

HAYS, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO