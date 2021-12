5:05 p.m. — Caller from Turnpike Road reports that on Friday, a man came to her house in full personal protective equipment and requested a mouth swab for a test ordered by her doctor. She contacted her doctors later to ask what it was for and they stated that no tests were ordered and that if they needed a mouth swab, they would have called her into the office. Caller also said she was getting phone calls from a Valley Medical Group number, but it wasn’t actually anyone from Valley Medical Group. Caller didn’t want police or EMS to respond.

GREENFIELD, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO