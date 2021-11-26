Diving into Nigeria’s fish future

The United Nations is predicting that a record 274 million people – who together would amount to the world’s fourth most-populous country – will require emergency humanitarian aid next year in countries like Afghanistan Ethiopia Myanmar Syria and Yemen which face a raft of challenges including war, insecurity, hunger, climate change and the coronavirus pandemic.The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, in its annual overview of future needs, is projecting a 17% jump in the number of people who will need urgent assistance in 2022, and is appealing to donors to provide a record $41...
