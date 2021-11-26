Megan Newborough: Man admits killing woman, 23, but denies murder
A man has admitted killing a 23-year-old woman who was found dead on a rural lane but denies murdering her. Megan Newborough was reported missing on 7 August and her body was discovered near Woodhouse...
Seven teenagers have been charged with the murder of a father-of-two who was allegedly attacked while walking through an underpass following a night out.Danny Humbled, 35, died after suffering severe head injuries in the 1am incident in the Northumberland town of Cramlington on 29 May.The seven accused – all aged 16 and 17 at the time – appeared individually at North Tyneside Magistrates Court on Wednesday.Three of them have since turned 18 and were remanded in custody. They are Alistair Dickson, of Hawkins Way; Bailey Wilson of Mitford Avenue;, and Ethan Scott of Chester Grove – all of Blyth.The other...
A six-year-old boy had warned people “for well over a year” before his death that his father would kill him but “nobody listened”, a murder trial has heard.Arthur Labinjo-Hughes died in June last year after suffering an “unsurvivable” head injury while solely in the care of his step-mother.His father Thomas Hughes, 29, and step-mother Emma Tustin, 32, are on trial at Coventry crown court accused of murder – which they both deny.Medical evidence shows Arthur would not have been able to inflict the injuries on himself, but Tustin maintains that she is innocent of murder.The step-mother has pleaded guilty...
A teenage drug dealer who tried to decapitate his 12-year-old friend because he feared he would "snitch" on him has been named, after a judge ruled that the brutal attack should prompt a debate on knife crime. Roberts Buncis, 12, was killed by Marcel Grzeszcz, 15, in Fishtoft, near Boston,...
Three 18-year-old men have been jailed after they were found guilty of luring a man to a park and stabbing him to death in Birmingham, England, last year. Danish Mansha, Rimsha Tariq and Daiyaan Arif, were all charged with murder in connection with the death of 29-year-old Sohail Ali. After...
Terence Darrell Kelly, the man charged with the kidnapping of a four-year-old Australian girl, had a doll room inside his house, according to reports. The 36-year-old, who was arrested following a night raid on a home in the coastal town of Carnarvon, posted numerous photos of himself surrounded by the toys on social media.
A 22-year-old man has been raped by a man in a "shocking and horrific" attack in Bolton town centre, police have said. Officers were called to Back Mawdsley Street at 03:30 GMT on Sunday. The victim said he was approached by a man near Nelson Square who then walked with...
A mother accused of killing her 16-month-old daughter has admitted making "cruel" videos of her shouting at the toddler. Star Hobson suffered a cardiac arrest and died in hospital on 22 September 2020. Her mother Frankie Smith, 20, and Savannah Brockhill, 28, both from Keighley, West Yorkshire, deny murder. A...
A teenage boy who stabbed his friend more than 70 times and tried to behead him had been reportedly expelled from school at the age of 10 after threatening a girl with a knife.Marcel Grzeszcz, 15, was convicted of murdering Roberts Buncis on 12 December last year, two days before the victim’s 13th birthday.It has since emerged that he was expelled after he had taken a knife into St Nicholas Primary School in Boston, Lincolnshire, and threatened a girl with it.A mother who used to take Roberts to school with her children told The Sun: “It’s not his first incident...
A newlywed UK man has confessed to killing his bride after her body was discovered in a suitcase just four days after they tied the knot late last month. Thomas Nutt, 45, of Shirley Grove, Lightcliffe, admitted to the death of his new wife, Dawn Walker, 52, during a court appearance Thursday, the Telegraph and Argus reported.
Philadelphia police are searching for an unidentified murder suspect captured on video shooting a woman multiple times. The slaying occurred around 5 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of E. Willard Street, the Philadelphia Police Department said. Surveillance video appears to show a man standing on a street corner for...
One of the UK's richest men died in a "ferocious and sustained attack" at his home in Dorset, a court has heard. Sir Richard Sutton was stabbed to death at his home near Gillingham in April and his partner Anne Schreiber was seriously injured. Ms Schreiber's son Thomas denies murder...
A 14-year-old boy believed to be Britain’s youngest defendant convicted of a gun murder has been handed a life sentence and ordered to serve at least 16 years behind bars.Yussuf Mustapha, who turned 14 just three weeks before he shot and killed Birmingham schoolboy Keon Lincoln, can now be named in media reports after a judge lifted an order protecting his identity.Passing sentence on Mustapha and four other teenagers convicted of killing Keon, Lord Justice William Davis said the 14-year-old had shown a clear intent to kill when he opened fire at close range.Mustapha and the other youths who carried...
A man who used children in a drug dealing operation has been jailed. Leicestershire Police said Abdul Uwimana Rahman, 22, was involved in county lines drugs activity, where drugs are moved from bigger cities to smaller towns. Rahman and Adam Curran were arrested as part of a series of warrants...
A convicted paedophile who left a runaway teenager to die on a bus will serve at least four years in jail. Derek McNeill, 52, failed to get medical attention for Blake Ross, 13, on a bus in Edinburgh in February 2017 as he became increasingly ill from Type 1 diabetes.
The mother of two murdered women whose bodies were photographed by Metropolitan Police officers has told the force to “get the rot out once and for all”.Mina Smallman, a retired Anglican priest, said Scotland Yard’s apologies for the handling of her daughters’ disappearance and officers’ subsequent actions was “too little, too late”.Speaking outside the Old Bailey, she said: “You need to drill down and get the rot out once and for all. You are not above the law, you are not going to be protected.”Asked if the Metropolitan Police commissioner should resign Ms Smallman said it was not the “right...
Four teenagers have been jailed for life over the murder of 15-year-old schoolboy Keon Lincoln in a gun and knife attack in Birmingham.Fourteen-year-old Yussuf Mustapha, who is thought to be Britain’s youngest defendant convicted of gun murder, was accused of firing the fatal shot and was sentenced to life in prison at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday.Keon’s mother Sharmaine Lincoln, who after hearing gunshots found her son wounded outside their home in Handsworth, described his murder as “a nightmare that I cannot wake up from”.The fatal attack in January had been “carefully planned and executed” using a revolver and...
CCTV footage shows the moment two boys bump fists after fatally stabbing a man in a Birmingham park. West Midlands Police said Danish Mansha and Daiyaan Arif, both 17 at the time, were recorded "celebrating" their attack on 29-year-old Sohail Ali on 4 December last year. He died in hospital the next day.
The family of David Fuller — the UK man who pleaded guilty to the 1987 murder of two young women, as well as more than 100 acts of necrophilia — said they are “in total shock” about his gruesome misdeeds. “It’s too horrific. I can’t even take it in myself...
