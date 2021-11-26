ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Megan Newborough: Man admits killing woman, 23, but denies murder

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has admitted killing a 23-year-old woman who was found dead on a rural lane but denies murdering her. Megan Newborough was reported missing on 7 August and her body was discovered near Woodhouse...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Seven teenagers charged with murdering father-of-two as he walked home from night out

Seven teenagers have been charged with the murder of a father-of-two who was allegedly attacked while walking through an underpass following a night out.Danny Humbled, 35, died after suffering severe head injuries in the 1am incident in the Northumberland town of Cramlington on 29 May.The seven accused – all aged 16 and 17 at the time – appeared individually at North Tyneside Magistrates Court on Wednesday.Three of them have since turned 18 and were remanded in custody. They are Alistair Dickson, of Hawkins Way; Bailey Wilson of Mitford Avenue;, and Ethan Scott of Chester Grove – all of Blyth.The other...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Six-year-old warned that his father ‘was going to kill him,’ court told

A six-year-old boy had warned people “for well over a year” before his death that his father would kill him but “nobody listened”, a murder trial has heard.Arthur Labinjo-Hughes died in June last year after suffering an “unsurvivable” head injury while solely in the care of his step-mother.His father Thomas Hughes, 29, and step-mother Emma Tustin, 32, are on trial at Coventry crown court accused of murder – which they both deny.Medical evidence shows Arthur would not have been able to inflict the injuries on himself, but Tustin maintains that she is innocent of murder.The step-mother has pleaded guilty...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Leicester Crown Court#Bbc East Midlands#Instagram
BBC

Man raped in Bolton town centre attack

A 22-year-old man has been raped by a man in a "shocking and horrific" attack in Bolton town centre, police have said. Officers were called to Back Mawdsley Street at 03:30 GMT on Sunday. The victim said he was approached by a man near Nelson Square who then walked with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Star Hobson murder trial: Mother made 'cruel' videos of toddler

A mother accused of killing her 16-month-old daughter has admitted making "cruel" videos of her shouting at the toddler. Star Hobson suffered a cardiac arrest and died in hospital on 22 September 2020. Her mother Frankie Smith, 20, and Savannah Brockhill, 28, both from Keighley, West Yorkshire, deny murder. A...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy who stabbed friend more than 70 times was thrown out of primary school for knife threat

A teenage boy who stabbed his friend more than 70 times and tried to behead him had been reportedly expelled from school at the age of 10 after threatening a girl with a knife.Marcel Grzeszcz, 15, was convicted of murdering Roberts Buncis on 12 December last year, two days before the victim’s 13th birthday.It has since emerged that he was expelled after he had taken a knife into St Nicholas Primary School in Boston, Lincolnshire, and threatened a girl with it.A mother who used to take Roberts to school with her children told The Sun: “It’s not his first incident...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
New York Post

UK man admits to killing bride whose body was found in a suitcase

A newlywed UK man has confessed to killing his bride after her body was discovered in a suitcase just four days after they tied the knot late last month. Thomas Nutt, 45, of Shirley Grove, Lightcliffe, admitted to the death of his new wife, Dawn Walker, 52, during a court appearance Thursday, the Telegraph and Argus reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Gunman aged 14 sentenced to life for ‘evil’ murder of Birmingham schoolboy

A 14-year-old boy believed to be Britain’s youngest defendant convicted of a gun murder has been handed a life sentence and ordered to serve at least 16 years behind bars.Yussuf Mustapha, who turned 14 just three weeks before he shot and killed Birmingham schoolboy Keon Lincoln, can now be named in media reports after a judge lifted an order protecting his identity.Passing sentence on Mustapha and four other teenagers convicted of killing Keon, Lord Justice William Davis said the 14-year-old had shown a clear intent to kill when he opened fire at close range.Mustapha and the other youths who carried...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

County lines: Man who used children in drugs operation jailed

A man who used children in a drug dealing operation has been jailed. Leicestershire Police said Abdul Uwimana Rahman, 22, was involved in county lines drugs activity, where drugs are moved from bigger cities to smaller towns. Rahman and Adam Curran were arrested as part of a series of warrants...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother of murdered sisters tells Met Police to ‘get the rot out’ after officers admit taking photos of bodies

The mother of two murdered women whose bodies were photographed by Metropolitan Police officers has told the force to “get the rot out once and for all”.Mina Smallman, a retired Anglican priest, said Scotland Yard’s apologies for the handling of her daughters’ disappearance and officers’ subsequent actions was “too little, too late”.Speaking outside the Old Bailey, she said: “You need to drill down and get the rot out once and for all. You are not above the law, you are not going to be protected.”Asked if the Metropolitan Police commissioner should resign Ms Smallman said it was not the “right...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Yussuf Mustapha: 14-year-old among four teenagers jailed for life after murder of schoolboy Keon Lincoln

Four teenagers have been jailed for life over the murder of 15-year-old schoolboy Keon Lincoln in a gun and knife attack in Birmingham.Fourteen-year-old Yussuf Mustapha, who is thought to be Britain’s youngest defendant convicted of gun murder, was accused of firing the fatal shot and was sentenced to life in prison at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday.Keon’s mother Sharmaine Lincoln, who after hearing gunshots found her son wounded outside their home in Handsworth, described his murder as “a nightmare that I cannot wake up from”.The fatal attack in January had been “carefully planned and executed” using a revolver and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Killer boys' fist-bump after Winson Green stabbing

CCTV footage shows the moment two boys bump fists after fatally stabbing a man in a Birmingham park. West Midlands Police said Danish Mansha and Daiyaan Arif, both 17 at the time, were recorded "celebrating" their attack on 29-year-old Sohail Ali on 4 December last year. He died in hospital the next day.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy