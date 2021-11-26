ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Jennifer and Stephen Chapple's neighbour remanded in custody over murders

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man accused of murdering two of his neighbours while their children slept upstairs has been remanded into custody. Jennifer and Stephen Chapple were stabbed to death at their house on Dragon Rise in Norton Fitzwarren, Somerset, at 21:45 GMT on Sunday. Ex-soldier Collin Reeves, 34,...

www.bbc.com

