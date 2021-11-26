Amazon UK working to minimise 'Black Friday' disruption after Extinction Rebellion protests

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Amazon said it was working to minimise potential disruption to customers on “Black Friday” discount day after climate activists from Extinction Rebellion targetted 13 of its depots in the United Kingdom.

“We have a large network of sites across the UK and are working to minimise any potential disruption to customers,” said an Amazon spokesperson. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)