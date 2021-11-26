How Palo alto HA and Cisco HSRP work together ?

MCLEAN, Va. – GTT Communications, Inc., a leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, has announced a managed security service partnership with Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, to power its new SASE platform that will enhance the security, efficiency and control functionality of enterprise networks. The partnership will leverage industry-leading networking and security capabilities of the two companies to fortify the security of network access and use of cloud applications from any location and any device as enterprises adapt their networks to the more dynamic requirements of a hybrid workforce.
