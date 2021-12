Within the blockchain ecosystem, The Graph and Subquery have become the two standard indexing protocols that are used to build fully decentralized applications. Essentially, indexing is the main concept behind both of these protocols. Indexes are used to reduce search time by providing quick access to relevant rows in a table. In the blockchain, indexing speeds up the process of searching through the connected blocks for a particular transaction. As you can imagine, virtually every blockchain is required to process or query data at some point, so this is very useful.

