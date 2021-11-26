PUBG: New State gamers in India to get music, web series - But why?

PUBG New State, the futuristic battle-royale from Krafton is here. With a messy launch day, the developers seem to have fixed most of the issues. New State’s first pre-season has begun, with the game featuring a story mission where players get to explore Troi’s past and at the same time, get experience to advance the Survivor Pass. The story missions in PUBG New State last for four weeks, and the missions for week 1 are already out. If one hasn’t finished them yet, one has to check our guide on how to finish week 1 missions. Story missions in week 2 in PUBG New State are somewhat similar to week 1. But this week, players will get to know about Zoe, Sam Berry’s daughter. The lore shows the rift between the father and daughter. Just like last week’s mission, players will experience to level up the survivor pass.

