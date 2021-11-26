ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PUBG: New State gamers in India to get music, web series - But why?

By Balakumar K
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PUBG: New State, the battle royale game from Krafton that was rolled out in India earlier this month, is set to provide some exclusive content for gamers in in the country. For starters, the South Korean game developer and publisher, has partnered with Sony Music India to bring the song ‘Bad...

