Hybrid working is still putting some businesses at risk of cyberattack

By Sead Fadilpašić
TechRadar
TechRadar
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hybrid working may be great for productivity, but it’s a cybersecurity nightmare, a new report fro IONOS has found. Surveying 609 IT decision-makers in multiple industries, IONOS found that cybersecurity teams are worried about employees keeping their devices away from the corporate network for too long, not paying attention to security...

