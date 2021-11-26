ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

British golfers quit Joburg Open ahead of variant flight ban

Herald-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHANNESBURG (AP) — A batch of British and Irish golfers withdrew from the Joburg Open before Friday's second round after the U.K. government announced it was banning flights from South Africa to counter the spread of a new COVID-19 variant. The inaugural season of the DP World Tour started...

www.hjnews.com

Sajid Javid
#Golfers#Southern Africa#British#Joburg Open#Ap#Irish#The Dp World Tour#African#The European Union#The European Tour#Rte Radio
