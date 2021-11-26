ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tell us: have you given or received an ‘experience gift’?

By Guardian community team
 5 days ago
Share your experiences using the form below.

With the climate crisis and sustainability at the forefront of people’s minds this year, many are likely to eschew material Christmas presents for experience gifts this year.

Demand for experience-based gifts, which range from restaurant vouchers to massages and pottery classes, had been rising in recent years – before being stopped in its tracks by the coronavirus pandemic last December.

We would like to hear from people who in recent years have moved away from exchanging material gifts in favour of experience presents. What has motivated you to do so? Has it been a positive change? Have you had any difficulties?

Share your experiences

You can get in touch by filling in the form below or contact us via WhatsApp by clicking here or adding +44(0)7766780300. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions.

One of our journalists will be in contact before we publish, so please do leave contact details.

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here. Read terms of service here and privacy policy here.

