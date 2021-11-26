ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

You can get iMessage on an Android, but you'll need a Mac computer — here's how it works

By William Antonelli
Business Insider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo use iMessage on an Android, you'll need to download the AirMessage app and link it to your Mac. When you send a message from your Android, AirMessage will run it through the Mac first. iMessages are just like regular texts, but they get sent over the internet and...

www.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
ccm.net

Secret codes for Android phones

This guide will introduce you to the hidden settings intended for manufacturers, mobile phone operators or developers, new ways to tweak Android, and tools to troubleshoot your device. How to access secret codes for Android devices?. Below is a list of the popular secret codes for Android (2021). Open the...
CELL PHONES
CNET

5 Android settings you should want to change on your phone right now

Android comes with an abundance of settings that allow you to customize and improve smartphone experience. By default, Android picks what it considers the best settings, but depending on the type of user you are -- beginner, average or pro -- tinkering with your Android preferences and settings is a good idea to get the most out of your device.
CELL PHONES
9to5Google

Samsung will update these Galaxy devices to Android 12

Android 12 is still a very new version of the platform, but Samsung is launching the update for its Galaxy devices less than a month after Google’s own Pixel phones. More devices will be updated over the coming months, and Samsung has confirmed a preliminary list of devices that will be updated.
CELL PHONES
inputmag.com

The absolute best phones under $200

The next generation of smartphones is here. Between the recently released iPhone 13 and Pixel 6, and the slightly older Samsung Galaxy S21, there’s some serious firepower in the mobile phone game right now. But is it really worth dropping nearly $1,000 on a new phone every year just to stay up to date? While there are worthwhile upgrades coming out year after year, it really isn’t a big deal to hold back a couple of generations to save money or find a cheaper option altogether.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer#Imessages#Android Phone#Airmessage#Account Security#Mac S System Preferences
xda-developers

Material You’s monet theme engine is the big highlight of Android 12, and here’s how it works

By far the biggest change in Android 12 is Material You, the latest version of Google’s Material design language. Material You, as Google describes, “seeks to create designs that are personal for every style, accessible for every need, alive and adaptive for every screen.” When developing Android 12, Google created a new theme engine code-named “monet” that generates a rich palette of pastel colors derived from the user’s wallpaper. These colors are then applied to various parts of the system and their values are made available through an API that the user’s applications can call, thus letting apps decide whether they also want to recolor their UI. Google has been going all-in on Material You, and the company has updated most of its apps to incorporate dynamic colors.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
TechRadar

Hundreds of thousands of Android users infected by banking malware hosted on Play Store

In another instance of threat actors sneaking malware-ridden apps past Google's threat detection filters, cybersecurity researchers have revealed that over 300,000 users have downloaded malicious Android apps containing banking trojans. The researchers at ThreatFabric have identified four families of banking trojans that have recently been distributed via Google Play. In...
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The One App You Should Delete Immediately On Your iPhone, According To Privacy Experts

In your never-ending quest to keep your iPhone and other tech devices as secure as possible, you might make assumptions about the danger of certain apps, while overlooking the real dangers of others. Given how often we hear about privacy concerns with Facebook and Instagram (just two examples), it’s perfectly understandable why you might be more suspicious of social media apps. But they aren’t the only ones that are contributing to a less safe situation for you, according to privacy experts. Yousun Allen, CEO at Yosun UV Printer, spoke with SHEFinds.com about the one app you should delete immediately on your iPhone. And it’s probably not the one you think.
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

Cyber Monday is right around the corner, and you can already get early deals on OLED TVs, AirPods, and more at Walmart

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Every year, the retailer participates in the deal holiday by dropping its online prices on tech, entertainment, and home goods. We expect even bigger discounts once Walmart's Black Friday sale ends this weekend and the Cyber Monday event officially begins, but you can find several products with tempting discounts right now.
ELECTRONICS
enplugged.com

Best T-Mobile iPhone trade-in deals in November – BGR

We all want to have the phone that suits us the best. Whether you’re streaming from it constantly, texting nonstop, struggling to kick your social media addiction, or just want to be able to stay in touch with your family, there’s a phone out there for you. Phones these days can do so much. I mean, there are plenty of movies that have been filmed on only cell phones. If you’re in the market for a new phone, the iPhone 13 just came out. But what if you still have more to pay off on your current phone? If you’re a T-Mobile user, the T-Mobile iPhone trade-in deals this month are awesome.
CELL PHONES
KSN News

These tech gifts will actually make life easier

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Best tech gifts ideas Owning gadgets in the digital age isn’t always easy — sometimes it can be overwhelming to keep track of which devices need to be charged, which ones require their own smartphone apps, or how to keep them all working properly together.  But […]
RECIPES
Business Insider

The best Cyber Monday deals on Apple's AirPods include savings of up to $90 off the AirPods Pro and $30 off third-generation AirPods

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Apple's AirPods are among the world's most popular wireless earbuds, and they're on sale during today's Cyber Monday event. Even though some of the best deals have already passed, there are still discounts on both the AirPods Pro and standard AirPods.
ELECTRONICS
Business Insider

Cyber Monday Apple MacBook deals include $100 off MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. It's worth noting that Apple now only sells MacBook laptops with the company's own M1 line of processors. The 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air run on the standard M1, while the newer 14-inch MacBook Pro runs on the M1 Pro, and the new 16-inch MacBook Pro runs on the M1 Max.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy