Despite that Pfizer and Moderna said they could have new COVID-19 vaccines tailored to fight the surging Omicron variant, the news about its proliferation outside of Africa still crashed the cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin, in particular, sank 20% from its recent highs. As institutional investors fly to safe havens and unwind trades in risky assets, there remains one bright digital currency spot, obscure crypto called Omicron. Needless to say, since its name coincides with the COVID-19 scare du jour, the so-called OMIC coin has the potential to become the new meme cryptocurrency, right after we had the surge in one inspired by the Korean Netflix show The Squid Game.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO