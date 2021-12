Lead Architects: Francisco Parada, Laura R. Salvador. Text description provided by the architects. CIRCUM alludes to the primitive act of "enclosing" and thus "creating a place". In this way, in the elementary operation of differentiation between what is inside (system) and what is outside (environment), the limit is marked for the first time, thus constituting, with this elementary gesture, the first form of architecture. An operation that differentiates, but does not separate, establishing a porous communicative sphere, as if it were a cellular wall; constituting a primitive way of founding place and safeguarding the communicative acts that may arise between the inside and the outside of this urban microsystem.

