An Indian man who had been declared dead following a gruesome accident stunned doctors and his grieving family members when he suddenly came back to life after spending a staggering seven hours in a mortuary freezer. According to a local media report, the astounding tale began last Thursday evening when Sreekesh Kumar was struck by a motorcycle in the city of Moradabad. When the unfortunate man was taken to a local hospital, doctors determined that he had died due to injuries from the collision as he showed no signs of life. Kumar's body was subsequently placed in a mortuary freezer overnight ahead of a postmortem examination the following day, which is when things took a surprising turn.

ACCIDENTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO