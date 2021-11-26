ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Are DiDi Global Shares Plunging Today?

By Anusuya Lahiri
 5 days ago
Chinese regulators have urged ride-hailing giant DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) to devise a plan to delist from the U.S. over data security concerns, Bloomberg reports. The proposal includes privatization or a share float in Hong Kong followed by a U.S. delisting.

