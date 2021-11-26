ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

EU to drop need for authorisation to export COVID vaccines in January

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission said on Friday it would discontinue its...

Axios

U.S. to mandate COVID vaccines for all border crossers in January

The Biden administration will begin requiring essential travelers crossing U.S. borders to be fully vaccinated starting Jan. 22, a White House spokesperson told Axios Wednesday. Why it matters: The move comes after the U.S. opened land borders with Canada and Mexico to non-essential travel in November, but only to those...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Covid news – live: Nine more omicron cases found in UK amid warning variant could cause largest wave yet

Nine more omicron variant cases have been detected in England, bringing the total number found in the UK to more than 30. The most recent infections were identified in the east Midlands, the east of England, London, the southeast and the northwest. The development follows the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag)’s warning that the recently-discovered variant could lead to the UK’s largest wave of cases. “We cannot exclude that this wave would be of a magnitude similar, or even larger, than previous waves,” the government advisers said in a meeting last week. This comes as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

EU insists it's winning hybrid war with Belarus

Alleged attempts by Belarus? embattled leader Alexander Lukashenko to weaponize thousands of desperate migrants as part of an effort to put pressure on the EU have failed to divide its members, the bloc's chief has insisted. Speaking on Sunday during an official visit to neighboring Lithuania, which has seen a...
POLITICS
Reuters

EU assesses GSK-Vir COVID-19 antibody therapy for authorisation

Nov 18 (Reuters) - European health regulator said on Thursday it was assessing a marketing authorisation application for GSK-Vir Biotechnology's (GSK.L), (VIR.O) monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 and could give its opinion within two months. The drug, sotrovimab, branded as Xevudy was already under a speedy review by the European...
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc17news.com

EU considers booster doses of J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The European Medicines Agency says it is evaluating whether to authorize booster doses of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine. In a statement Monday, the EU drug regulator said it was considering an application from J&J to recommend booster doses of the J&J vaccine for adults 18 and over, at least two months after they were first immunized. Amid an explosive surge of new coronavirus infections across Europe, the EMA said it expected to make a decision on this within weeks. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave the green light to J&J booster doses in October, both for people who initially received the J&J and vaccine and for people who got immunized with other vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

First COVID vaccine doses donated by EU begin arriving in Africa- GAVI

GENEVA (Reuters) - The first of nearly 100 million doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine being donated by the European Union by year-end have begun arriving in African countries, a statement by the GAVI vaccine alliance said on Monday. Belgium negotiated the deal as part of the bloc’s overall...
WORLD
wkzo.com

Ghana to make COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for targeted groups from January

ACCRA (Reuters) – Ghana will ramp up its COVID-19 inoculation campaign next month and make the vaccine mandatory for targeted groups including all public sector and health workers from Jan. 22, health service director general Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said on Sunday. Ghana, like most African nations, has seen a sluggish uptake...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WLNS

WHO warns that new virus variant poses ‘very high’ risk

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization warned Monday that the global risk from the omicron variant is “very high” based on the early evidence, saying the mutated coronavirus could lead to surges with “severe consequences.” The assessment from the U.N. health agency, contained in a technical paper issued to member states, amounted to WHO’s […]
WORLD
wtvbam.com

U.S. FDA advisers recommend authorization of Merck’s COVID-19 pill

(Reuters) – A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday voted in favor of authorizing Merck & Co oral COVID-19 pill, saying the drug’s benefits outweigh its potential risks. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtvbam.com

Austria extends COVID-19 lockdown by 10 days

VIENNA (Reuters) – An Austrian parliamentary committee on Tuesday, as widely expected, approved a decree extending the country’s COVID-19 lockdown by 10 days, bringing its total duration to 20 days, which the government has said is the longest it will last. Faced with surging daily coronavirus infections, the conservative-led government...
PUBLIC HEALTH

