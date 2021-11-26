Police identify Rochester man killed in Thanksgiving night robbery attempt

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department has identified the victim of the homicide near Cummings Street that happened early Friday morning as 23-year old Davezhone Bratcher of Rochester. It was the 76th homicide of the year.

The Rochester Police Department says officers responded to the area after midnight, mobile command unit in tow, and shortly after they said a private car with two people who were shot arrived at Rochester General Hospital. A five year old was also in the car, but is uninjured.

The other man shot, also identified as a 31 year old, was shot in the “upper torso.” His injuries are critical, but he is expected to live.

RPD says that Bratcher was going home from a Thanksgiving dinner with three other family members in the car, where they stopped by the suspect’s car that was in the middle of the road.

The suspect got out of the car with a handgun. RPD says this encounter was a “random robbery attempt.” Bratcher tried to back up the vehicle after seeing the gun. The suspect then fired, hitting the 31 year old driver and Bratcher. They then drove to RGH.

