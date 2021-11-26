ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Taylor's Friday GMM First Alert Forecast

WLOX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's staying cool and breezy today. Highs will struggle to get to 60 this afternoon. Temperatures will drop quickly tonight after the sunset. We'll wake up with temperatures in the 30s by Saturday morning! Coastal areas will be...

www.wlox.com

Comments / 0

Related
kyma.com

First Alert Forecast: Record tying heat!

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Unseasonably warm temperatures and dry conditions with light winds will be common across the region this week. Afternoon temperatures may come within range of reaching or even eclipsing daily records through the week. A subtle cool down is anticipated late in the week and into the weekend, but temperatures are likely to remain well above normal.
YUMA, AZ
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Flooding rain possible through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Unsettled weather will persist through the forecast period. Locally heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are possible for Maui and the Big Island through Wednesday morning. Breezy trades will turn southeasterly and diminish Wednesday and Wednesday night. Gusty northerly winds will accompany a cold front that will push through...
HONOLULU, HI
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast | 12/1AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Yesterday we saw highs in the 70s and 80s and we’ll repeat it all once again this afternoon. Well above average temperatures will continue through the end of this week with highs 15 to 25 degrees above early December standards! That average is 58 degrees. As you’re waking up, temperatures have dropped into the 30s and 40s, so the light jacket will likely be needed before heading out the door. By this afternoon, we’ll see temperatures warm into the low to mid 70s area wide. Look for mostly sunny skies with light north to northwest winds.
LAWTON, OK
WOWT

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Record warmth ahead, back to reality next week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a slightly cooler Tuesday, warmth is back on track as a ridge of high pressure builds in and bumps highs back to the 60s to near 70s by Thursday!. This will come with a decent amount of sun, especially Thursday. Thursday will be the warmest day for us with a forecast high of 70 in the Metro... this would break the record for the day and bring in the potential for rare December warmth! Omaha has only hit 70 or warmer 3 times. It will be a beautiful day to visit one of our two Stuff the Bus locations with a food or toy donation:
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Thanksgiving#Coastal#Stone
foxsanantonio.com

Warm and dry weather expected heading into December

The change over from November to December will be warm and dry. Days will trend warmer than normal heading into the weekend. We’ll see another very nice afternoon with temperatures running in the low to mid 70s. The evening will be pleasant and cool with temperatures in the 60s. WEDNESDAY.
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

Wesley's Wednesday Early First Alert Forecast

Today has been gorgeous! Tonight will be chilly but not as cold as last night. Lows will be in the low 40s by Wednesday morning. Today marks the final day of the 2021 Hurricane Season. It was our sixth consecutive above-average hurricane season. With 21 named storms, seven hurricanes and four major hurricanes. It is the second year in a row the list of named has been exhausted. Wednesday starts the month of December, and it is going to be quite warm with highs near 70 in the afternoon. We expect plenty of sunshine through Friday with warm temperatures in the mid 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
WECT

First Alert Forecast: bright! ...in a dark time of year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The earliest sunsets in any calendar year are in early December but, in the limited time the sun is up, it will not be covered with many clouds. Expect lots of sun to grace the Cape Fear Region in the coming days. Given the ongoing dryness: please be cautious with flame, especially in the afternoons when breezes tend to be at a maximum and relative humidity tends to be at a minimum.
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WLOX

Taylor's Wednesday Midday First Alert Forecast

Crisp and chilly morning. Pleasant afternoon. Stretch of dry weather continues. Tonight will be chilly but not as cold as last night. Lows will be in the low 40s by Wednesday morning. Wednesday starts the month of December, and it is going to be quite warm with highs near 70 in the afternoon. We expect plenty of sunshine through Friday with warm temperatures in the mid 70s. A damper pattern starts this weekend with a few possible showers Saturday. Most of us will stay dry on Saturday. A cold front is expected to move into South Mississippi sometime Sunday or Monday. This will bring the chance for a few more showers. Depending on how quickly the front arrives, we may cool down into the 60s by Sunday. It looks like we’ll see rain chances each day next week.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Temperatures Creeping Upward, Some Showers Tonight

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A chilly start to our week, but it gets much milder! By tomorrow, a light southerly flow of air will boost our temperatures into the low 50s, which is very close to normal, by the way. A good deal of sunshine will be followed by some clouds later in the day, and some light showers by Wednesday night. Even warmer air and a breeze will follow on Thursday, with highs expected in the low 60s! Friday will feature partly sunny skies and a bit cooler as we drop back into the mid-50s. On Saturday, a few light showers are also possible but it will turn cooler by Sunday, so the weekend will feel a bit more like December. There is a risk of rain perhaps on Monday, as a cold front crosses the region, followed by a breezy and cooler Tuesday.  
MARYLAND STATE
WLOX

VIDEO: Candle blamed for overnight fire in Biloxi

It's another gorgeous day! Highs will be in the low 70s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Tonight won't be quite as chilly. Lows will be in the low 50s. Patchy fog is possible. We're going to warm up a little more through the end of the week. Here's the latest forecast.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

HAPPENING TODAY: Gulfport Kiwanis slinging pancakes for 65th year

It's another gorgeous day! Highs will be in the low 70s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Tonight won't be quite as chilly. Lows will be in the low 50s. Patchy fog is possible. We're going to warm up a little more through the end of the week. Here's the latest forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Cool, Crisp Start To December, Sunny & Warm Afternoon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We kicked off the month of December with cool, crisp conditions. Morning temperatures fell to the upper 50s inland and low 60s closer to the coast. It was not quite as cool as Tuesday but still feels like fall South Florida style. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s by midday and highs will rise to around 80 degrees in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. (CBS4) High pressure will provide for a dry, stable air mass over the next few days. Temperatures will increase by a few degrees each day. Lows will continue in the low to mid-60s Thursday and Friday morning. Highs will be in the low 80s with plenty of pleasant sunshine. As high pressure shifts into the Atlantic and more of an easterly breeze develops, we are in for a slight warm-up this weekend. We will wake up to lows in the upper 60s and highs in the low 80s. A few stray showers are possible on Saturday and Sunday.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy