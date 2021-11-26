ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wild Wing Cafe opens latest restaurant in region

Wild Wing Cafe offers made-from-scratch chicken wings and nuggets.

CHARLOTTE — Wild Wing Cafe’s newest Charlotte-area restaurant has welcomed its first guests.

That roughly 6,000-square-foot restaurant opened last week at 1940 Cinema Drive in Rock Hill. The space was formerly home to Mellow Mushroom.

The 31-year-old brand has built a following for its wings, cold beer and live music. It got its start in 1990 in Hilton Head, South Carolina, before moving its headquarters to Charlotte in 2016.

“We’ve been looking at Rock Hill for a while,” says Steve Weigel, CEO. “We knew this space was perfect for us.”

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

