'Soul of our town': Davidson County business owners urge support of small businesses

When you're burning through cash from your bank account on Black Friday, small business owners in Davidson County hope you will reserve some of that money and time to spend with them on Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday is an annual event created by American Express during the economic recession in 2010 that encourages consumers to shop at small businesses during the busy holiday season. It takes place the Saturday after Thanksgiving, which will be on Nov. 27 this year.

"We will definitely promote something and try to get the community to come in on Small Business Saturday, " said Misty McMillion, owner of Copper Lane Boutique in the Welcome community.

McMillion said the special day designation helps consumers understand the importance of shopping at local small businesses.

That's just one reason given to support small businesses. Several other reasons are touted on various financial and retail websites. Here are some other reasons why you should shop at local, small businesses according to MoneyCrashers.com:

A Stronger Economy. Local businesses hire local workers. In addition to staff for the stores, they hire local architects and contractors for building and remodeling, local accountants and insurance brokers to help them run the business, and local ad agencies to promote it. The Institute for Local Self-Reliance, a community development organization, points to numerous studies that show more than half of each dollar spent in a local store returns to the local economy. By contrast, large chain stores tend to displace as many local jobs as they create because they often drive local retailers out of business. According to the studies on the ILSR’s list, when people buy from local small businesses, their spending creates around twice as many local jobs as money spent at big chain stores.

Tommy Davis, co-ower of Missions Pottery and More in Lexington, said he believes more and more people are coming to understand the importance a vibrant, thriving small business sector has on cities and counties.

"We are so blessed with local support year-round," he said. "People are supporting small businesses more ad more."

His small business also features the work of 60 regional artists. In addition, his pottery is featured monthly in the "Our State" magazine store, garnering him customers from across North Carolina.

Blythe Leonard, owner of leather goods shop Blythe Leonard LLC and BL Makers, which sells the American-made products of 100 vendors in Thomasville, said it is important to support small, local businesses. "Supporting you local makers, artists and small businesses keeps our economy thriving," she said. "For every ten dollars spent locally, typically at least seven of dollars remains in the community."

She said to think of the small business like you would the making of a quilt.

"...Each small business in our community makes up the fabric — the soul — of our town and without the thread, or people, to hold it together the town can have unexpected gaps or holes."

If you are new to the area or just need some suggestions on what small businesses are in Davidson County, use the following American Express: Shop Small map link — https://www.americanexpress.com/en-us/maps?cat=Shop-Small&version=shopsmall —and allow access to your location. It will bring up a list of small retailers near you.

