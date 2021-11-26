European Officials Voice Concern Over ‘Alarming' New Covid Variant

Nine more omicron variant cases have been detected in England, bringing the total number found in the UK to more than 30. The most recent infections were identified in the east Midlands, the east of England, London, the southeast and the northwest. The development follows the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag)’s warning that the recently-discovered variant could lead to the UK’s largest wave of cases. “We cannot exclude that this wave would be of a magnitude similar, or even larger, than previous waves,” the government advisers said in a meeting last week. This comes as...

