Jack Ma’s Ant Moves Ahead With Credit-Scoring Company

Shares of Dow Inc. and Salesforce.com Inc. are trading lower Tuesday morning, propelling the Dow Jones Industrial Average selloff. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 613 points, or 1.7%, lower, as shares of Dow Inc. (DOW) and Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Dow Inc.'s shares are down $2.10, or 3.7%, while those of Salesforce.com Inc. are down $10.93, or 3.7%, combining for an approximately 86-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include American Express (AXP) Walgreens Boots (WBA) and Cisco (CSCO) A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
Comments / 0