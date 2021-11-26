ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EverGrow Step Things up with Significant Exchange News

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWARK, DE / Accesswire / November 26, 2021 / -- Much like waiting for a bus, EverGrow Coin, arguably the most innovative and fastest-growing project of this fall, surprised the cryptoverse today by dropping on 3 major exchanges. Much was made of their exchange listing delays, which were attributed to a...

albuquerqueexpress.com

All Things Mobile Analytic Inc. (OTC:ATMH) Announce Strategics Goals for 2022

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc. (OTC PINK:ATMH) a U.S based publicly listed company offering leading-edge 21st Century Enhanced Fintechnology and Telecommunications Services is please to announced to all stakeholders regarding the company's new market position after these difficult times and the details of our next steps.
TECHNOLOGY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Envirotech Vehicles' CEO Exercises Stock Options

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQB:EVTV), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles, announced that Phillip Oldridge, Chief Executive Officer, exercised options to purchase 440,000 common shares ('Common Shares') of the Company at an exercise price of $0.2753 per Common Share on November 30, 2021 at a total cost of $121,132.
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

ORHUB Enters The Holidays, Generating Revenue Through Continued Customer Agreement

Six-figure revenue event & customer requests for FutureOR TM , demonstrate ORHub's effort to 'Transform the Business of Surgery TM ' is on target. 'We are Innovators and Sales Professionals of healthcare technologies,' said CJ Wiggins, MBA - ORHub Founder, Executive Chairman, President, & CEO. 'I believe nothing happens without productivity and positive impact. Effective productivity is the successful action of closing sales and improving healthcare. Positive impact is a mind-set, and core to our culture.'
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Smart Grows Global Team with Group Director of M&A Hire

Paul Toon joins Smart as plans for US-based and international M&A activity ramps up. NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Smart, a leading global retirement technology provider, announced that Paul Toon has joined the company as the Group Director of M&A, a newly created role. Paul will be responsible for overseeing and executing all aspects of acquisition globally.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#De Accesswire#Evergrow Coin#Coinsbit#The Evergrow Team#Kucoin
albuquerqueexpress.com

The Fresh Factory to Present at Canaccord Genuity AgriFood Tech Innovation Virtual Forum

CAROL STREAM, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd. (CSE:FRSH) ('The Fresh Factory' or the 'Company'), a mission-driven company for plant-based and clean-label food and beverage brands, is pleased to announce that Bill Besenhofer, CEO and Co-Founder, will be presenting at the Canaccord Genuity AgriFood Tech Innovation Virtual Forum on December 2, 2021. Mr. Besenhofer will be hosting a live presentation via webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET that day.
BUSINESS
Tech Times

Crypto-To-Fiat Onramps Are Becoming A Thing For Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs)

Cryptocurrencies, and their underlying blockchain technology, have grown into one of the most promising industries in the world today. Standing at $3 trillion in market capitalization, the crypto market has witnessed an explosive growth in the number of assets, currently in the thousands, as new projects and users emerge from the shadows every day. While some are scams, others have built use cases around them, welcoming enterprises, organizations, and governments who use them as investment platforms. Despite the endless possibilities and use cases, the cryptocurrency industry has suffered from one specific issue from the launch of Bitcoin about 13 years ago - the barrier of entry.
CURRENCIES
aithority.com

EverGrow Coin, A Deflationary Token, To List On BitMart Exchange

BitMart, a premier global digital asset trading platform, will list EverGrow Coin (EGC) on November 17, 2021. For all BitMart users, the EGC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 4:00 AM EST. What is EverGrow Coin?. EverGrow Coin is a deflationary token designed to become scarcer over...
MARKETS
Washington Post

Bye-Bye, Miners! How Ethereum’s Big Change Will Work

Ethereum is making big changes. Perhaps the most important is the jettisoning of the “miners” who track and validate transactions on the world’s most-used blockchain network. Miners are the heart of a system known as proof of work that was pioneered by Bitcoin and adopted by Ethereum, the platform that supports Ether, the runner-up to Bitcoin as the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency. Proof of work has come under increasing criticism for its environmental impact: Bitcoin miners now use as much electricity as Chile. Proof of stake, which Ethereum plans to phase in during 2022, will be greener and faster. Proponents say the switch will illustrate another difference between Ethereum and Bitcoin -- a willingness to change.
MARKETS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Adverty Partners with Livewire to Continue Growth of In-Game Advertising across Asia Pacific

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Adverty AB (STO:ADVT) Adverty today announces a new partnership with global gaming marketing & gametech company Livewire, as it continues its expansion into key markets globally. The collaboration brings Adverty's in-game ad inventory locally to Asia Pacific, the largest continent in gaming.
RETAIL
albuquerqueexpress.com

EnviroMetal Proves Extended Formula Reusability and Achieves Higher Gold Recoveries Than Cyanide

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. ('EnviroMetal' or the 'Company'), (CSE:ETI)(OTCQX:EVLLF)(FRA:7N2) is pleased to reiterate the following results of an extensive formula reusability test and a series of comparative tests on the EnviroMetal formula and process versus sodium cyanide ('Cyanide' or 'NaCN'). The research work was performed by EnviroMetal at their research lab located in Burnaby and by SGS at their Burnaby multi-lab.
INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Oasis Digital Studios Exercises Option to Acquire 50% Ownership of Aftermath Islands Metaverse

Oasis will have the principal day to day control of all Aftermath Islands activities. BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS, MALAGA, SPAIN, and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 - Oasis Digital Studios Limited ('Oasis'), a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE:LQID) (OTCQB:LQAVF) (FRA:4T51), a global blockchain, digital identity and fintech solutions company, is pleased to announce that it has exercised its right to acquire a 50% equity interest in its metaverse client, Aftermath Islands. The current owners have agreed to transfer all relevant assets to a newly registered enterprise in Barbados, with operations in the new entity expected to begin no later than January, 2022. Oasis and Aftermath Islands have previously agreed that Oasis will control all marketing and day to day operations and that arrangement will continue with the new entity. Under the terms of the arm's length agreement signed on September 20, 2021 and amended to include the equity acquisition option on October 7, 2021, Oasis, based on performance to date, is paying nominal consideration, of 1 Euro, without any finders fees, for its ownership in Aftermath Islands.
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Insiders Step Up Buying Activity

As we head into the Thanksgiving holiday and weekend, how are the markets shaping up?. Market breadth was negative on both major exchanges Tuesday as trading volumes fell from the prior session. In contrast to recent activity, however, most indexes closed near their highs of the day as opposed to near their lows over the past several sessions.
STOCKS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Ubiquitech Software Corporation Announces a 100% Increase in Registered Affiliates on its CannazALL CBD Website

(UBQU) announces increase in Affiliate partnerships on its popular CBD site CannazALL.com, with the Company expecting to see daily traffic growth as it moves into 2022. DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC PINK:UBQU), through its operating subsidiary CannazALL™ is pleased to announce to its shareholders an over 100% increase over the last six months in Affiliate partnerships that offer CannazALL™ CBD products worldwide.
DENVER, CO
albuquerqueexpress.com

Boatim Announces Fall 2021 SaaS Product Update

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Boatim, Inc.(OTCQB:BTIM), the leading provider of consumer driven digital products and services for the recreational boating industry, and home of the world's most intuitive online boat buying marketplace, announces new tools and upgrades to the Boatim Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software-as-a-service (SaaS) for professional boat brokers and dealers. With its newest iteration, Boatim's SaaS has become more fluid in self-onboarding, provides real-time metrics for inventory, listing, and sales funnels, and allows users to track the lead generation and listing trends of their inventory.
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Steven Berkenfeld has been Engaged by Electrovaya as Special Advisor

Former Barclays Managing Director and Sustainability Champion. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Electrovaya Inc. (TSX:EFL)(OTCQB:EFLVF), a lithium ion battery manufacturer with differentiated intellectual property that allows heightened safety and improved longevity enabling industry leading performance, is pleased to announce that Steven Berkenfeld has been engaged as a Special Advisor to the CEO and Board. Mr. Berkenfeld will provide capital markets, strategic, and commercial guidance to support the company's growth across multiple market segments.
BUSINESS
Vice

The Head of Facebook's Failed Cryptocurrency Is Leaving the Company

David Marcus, the head of Facebook's cryptocurrency projects, announced on Twitter Tuesday he was leaving by the end of the year. For the past few years, Marcus helmed the company's failed efforts to launch a Facebook-led cryptocurrency even as it radically downsized its initial global ambitions to something limited to the United States.
BUSINESS
mining.com

Sarama reports significant increase in Burkina Faso gold resources, shares up

West African gold miner Sarama Resources (TSXV: SWA) announced on Tuesday a significant increase in mineral resources for its 100% owned Sanutura project in southwest Burkina Faso. Sanutura is an advanced-stage exploration project covering approximately 1,500 km² that hosts a well-defined mineral resource base and a suite of exploration targets.
METAL MINING

