Treble-seeking Honeysuckle heads 10 for Hatton’s Grace contest

 5 days ago
Honeysuckle faces nine rivals as she bids to win the Baroneracing.com Hatton’s Grace Hurdle for the third year running at Fairyhouse on Sunday

The reigning Champion Hurdle heroine is also defending an unbeaten record, having won all her 12 starts under Rules.

The seven-year-old will be running for the first time since she took the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle at Punchestown in April.

The opposition to Henry de Bromhead’s brilliant mare is headed by the Willie Mullins-trained pair of Saldier and Stormy Ireland.

Saldier has the benefit of a Grade Three success at Tipperary eight weeks ago while Stormy Ireland enjoyed Grade One glory in the Irish Mares Champion Hurdle at Punchestown in early May.

Mullins withdrew his other entry, Klassical Dream, at the 48-hour final declaration stage.

Matthew Smith’s Ronald Pump, who was only beaten half a length by Honeysuckle in this race 12 months ago, takes up the challenge again.

Gordon Elliott is two-handed with Abacadabras and Sire Du Berlais with the field completed by Darasso, Latest Exhibition, Sams Profile and Skyace.

The Baroneracing.com Drinmore Novice Chase has a wide-open feel after 10 were declared for the Grade One over two and a half miles.

Joseph O’Brien is responsible for three of the runners – Fire Attack, Midnight Run and Global Equity – while Elliott saddles Fury Road and Grand Paradis.

Noel Meade’s Beacon Edge, Bleu Berry from Willie Mullins’ yard, Emmet Mullins’ Cape Gentleman, the Gavin Cromwell-trained Gabynako and Jessica Harrington’s Lifetime Ambition make up the field.

Willie Mullins is triple-handed with Arctic Warrior, Farout and Statuaire as the Closutton attempts to extend his record number of victories to nine in the Baroneracing.com Royal Bond Novice Hurdle to nine.

Elliott has an interesting contender in facile Down Royal scorer Mighty Potter as well as Three Stripe Life, who was fourth in Cheltenham’s Champion Bumper and made a winning debut over hurdles over this course and distance earlier this month.

Colm Murphy’s highly-promising Impervious has won all her three starts over jumps to date, including a Grade Three at Down Royal. Cromwell’s My Mate Mozzie is also a Grade Three winner while Uhtred, from the O’Brien yard, makes up the eight-strong line-up.

