Netflix Reportedly Eyeing Adele for Hyde Park Concert Special

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCould Adele be the next major artist to team with Netflix?. According to a new report, that may well be the case. According to sources, the streamer is angling to onboard the chart-titan for a special that would chronicle her comeback and two mammoth shows at London’s Hyde Park next summer....

The Independent

Adele breaks down in tears during surprise reunion with old teacher during ITV concert special

Adele broke down in tears during her ITV concert special after a surprise reunion with her old English teacher on stage.The music superstar, 33, was surprised by Ms McDonald, from Chestnut Grove School in Balham, who taught her before she moved to the prestigious Brit School as a teenager.An Audience With Adele, which was recorded at the London Palladium earlier this month in front of an A-list audience, saw the singer perform songs from her new album, 30, as well as older tracks. She also took questions from her famous fans.Dame Emma Thompson asked Adele who she had been...
12tomatoes.com

Adele Helped Stage A Surprise Proposal At Her Concert

Popping the question can be one of the scariest moments of a person’s life. What happens if they say no? Will the proposal be creative enough? Will he or she like the ring?. These are all questions that will scare the heck out of even the most confident person. However, this man found one of the best possible ways to propose. He enlisted the assistance of pop superstar Adele!
Adele Scores Rare UK Chart Double With Record-Breaking Debut

By which, she has scored a rare chart double in the UK thanks to the record-breaking debut of her ’30’ album. Per the Official Charts Company, ’30’ debuted with a massive 261,000 units. As a result, it now scores the biggest debut of the year. She bests the previous record...
arcamax.com

Adele offered millions for Netflix special charting her comeback

Netflix has reportedly offered Adele "millions" to make a special feature charting her comeback. The 33-year-old superstar has just made a record-breaking return with her latest LP, '30', and after two TV specials in the US and UK, there is a chance fans could see a docu-film on the streaming service, which would include footage from her UK comeback gigs at American Express presents BST Hyde Park next July.
Report: Little Mix’s Jade Thirwall Inks MAJOR Solo Management Deal

The ladies of Little Mix are celebrating a decade of dominance and also looking forward to establishing fresh new chapters. And the latter includes solo endeavors. Member Jade Thirwall is the latest to firm up her plans heading into 2022. Full story below…. According to a report, Thirwall has signed...
Adele Lines Up ‘Oh My God’ as Next ’30’ Single

Adele is off to a rocket-fuelled start with her new album ’30’ – which is poised to premiere with the biggest sales of the year in multiple markets. The British belter isn’t resting on the comfort of this, though. For, she is set to service one of the LP’s most...
thatshelf.com

Adele 30: White Vinyl Special Edition Review

One of the most anticipated albums of the year, Adele’s 30 is finally here. The 12-track release dropped to eager audiences last Friday, November 19, and has been breaking all kinds of records ever since. Like the artist’s previous albums, 30 is a wholly introspective project, with songs influenced by...
Billboard 200: Adele Scores Biggest Sales Week Of The Year With ’30’

Adele is back in a big way. For, the ‘Water Under The Bridge’ singer has topped the Billboard 200 chart with massive numbers. During its first week of availability, her album ’30’ sold 839,000 units. Of that sum, 692,000 units came from pure sales alone. With the large album sales,...
Success! Lady Gaga’s ‘House of Gucci’ Struts Towards $22 Million Debut

It looks like Lady Gaga may once again have another hit movie on her hands with the ‘House of Gucci.’. The star-studded Ridley Scott production launched on Thanksgiving Day (November 24) and has been earning immediate praise. Based on Sara Gay Forden‘s book ‘The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story...
Halle Berry Inks Major Netflix Deal as ‘Bruise’ Proves a #1 Knockout

Halle Berry has signed a seismic new deal with Netflix following the success of her directorial debut ‘Bruised’ – which she also starred in. It’s been announced that Oscar winner has entered into a multi-picture pact with streamer which will see her star in and produce Netflix feature films. The...
Adele Officially Announces Vegas Residency ‘Weekends With Adele’

Adele is making major moves. For, the ‘Easy On Me’ songstress has officially announced her first Las Vegas residency. Entitled ‘Weekends With Adele,’ the series of concerts will begin on January 21 and run until April 2022. The residency will take place at the Colosseum’s Caesars Palace Hotel, which is...
Jazmine Sullivan Announces ‘The Heaux Tales Tour’

Jazmine Sullivan is taking her ‘Heaux Tales’ on the road. For, the songbird has announced that she’s setting sail on a live trek in support of the GRAMMY-nominated EP. The 25-date jaunt will see Sullivan illuminate stages across the US with hits from the project such as ‘Pick Up Your Feelings’ and ‘Lost One.’
Deadline

Taylor Tomlinson Comedy Special Set At Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Tomlinson is returning to Netflix for her second comedy special with the streaming giant. The popular Last Comic Standing alumna will shoot her as-yet untitled one-hour special on Friday, December 17 at the Wilbur Theater in Boston, MA. Tomlinson’s first Netflix comedy special, Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis, premiered in March 2020. Her first Netflix set was on The Comedy Lineup, a rapid-fire series of 15-minute stand-up performances, in 2018. Tomlinson will executive produce the special, along with Judi Marmel for Levity Live and John Bravakis for Triage Entertainment. Kristian Mercado directs. Tomlinson started doing comedy at just 16 years old. She was a top finalist on Season 9 of NBC’s Last Comic Standing. She appeared recently on Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Kelly Clarkson Show. Tomlinson continues to perform to sold out audiences on her Deal With It tour, which began in September 2021 and will continue through Spring of 2022. She is repped by Levity Live, UTA, and Fox Rothschild.
Vibe

Ashanti Performs Medley Of Hits Following Lady Of Soul Acceptance Speech: Watch

Ashanti is our Lady of Soul at the 2021 Soul Train Awards. Presented by Normani, who paid homage to Ashanti’s unique blend of early 2000s girl-next-door meets around-the-girl aura, the “Happy” singer took the stage to accept her award. “I am so humbled and so blessed to be here—giving all praise to God. A lot of people thought that I wouldn’t make it this far […] some people may look at my journey and think it was easy. It was not,” she began. “My career has been filled with so many peaks and valleys and it definitely wasn’t easy. I’ve been blessed to...
Trailer: Disney+ Food Art Competition ‘Foodtastic’ [Hosted by KeKe Palmer]

EMMY Award-winning singer-actress KeKe Palmer hosts one of Disney’s most ‘larger than life’ experiences yet via its forthcoming global competition series, ‘Foodtastic.’. Calling on highly skilled artists from all over the world to recreate famous Disney movie and television show scenes with sculptures made entirely out of food, the 7-episode...
