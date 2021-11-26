ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

4 Ways Your Credit Cards Can Help Your Finances Improve

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QqKAN_0d7EE0Cl00
Image source: Getty Images

Believe it or not, using credit cards could help you better your financial picture.

Key points

  • Credit cards tend to get pegged as a dangerous tool that drives people into debt.
  • Using credit cards strategically could actually work wonders for your financial picture rather than hurt it.

You'll often hear that credit cards could pave the way to unhealthy spending -- and land you in a pile of debt. The truth is that in some cases, that could happen. But credit cards could also help your finances improve in a meaningful way. Here's how.

1. Cash back can boost your savings

Many credit cards reward you with cash back for the items you're already buying. That alone makes them worth using.

Imagine you typically spend $1,000 a month on essential bills like groceries, gas, medications, and clothing. If you charge those expenses on a credit card, you could get a portion of your purchases back in cash form. Even if you're only eligible for 1% cash back, that's still an extra $10 a month, or $120 a year. That could be a nice addition to your savings account.

2. Protections can safeguard you from fraud

Credit card companies use different tools and algorithms to spot fraud before it becomes a problem. If someone gets a hold of your credit card number and attempts to make unauthorized purchases, your credit card company might alert you to that fact and stop those transactions from going through.

Just as importantly, once you become aware that a criminal has stolen your credit card number, you may be inspired to do a more thorough investigation into your various accounts to make sure others haven't been compromised. Or, to put it another way, using a credit card could actually prevent you from falling victim to full-blown identity theft.

When you pay for purchases in cash, it can be difficult to keep tabs on how much you spent and where. The great thing about credit cards is you can log into your account at any time and see what purchases you've made in a given week, month, or year. The result? Easier and more efficient budgeting.

Keeping track of your spending is an essential step on the road to meeting savings goals and steering clear of debt. And having your various charges available in summary form on screen (or on a paper statement) is a great way to stay organized and aware of your expenses.

One problem some people run into when trying to borrow money is they don't have a strong enough credit history to qualify for a loan. The great thing about credit cards is that using them could help you establish a credit history. If you pay your bills on time every month, they could help your credit score reach favorable territory.

Once that happens, borrowing money could become easier and less expensive. But without as strong a credit history or score, you could get stuck having to borrow money at a higher interest rate.

Before you write off credit cards as evil, think about the financial benefits they offer. Using yours could really work to your advantage in a number of ways.

If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card secures you a 0% intro APR into 2023! Plus, you’ll pay no annual fee. Those are just a few reasons why our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. Read The Ascent's full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

4 Proven Ways to Double Your Money

Investing your money in the U.S. stock market at 10% annual returns would double your money in about seven years. To double your money, weigh the potential returns against how much risk you can handle. Avoid any investment that promises to double your money quickly. You’re reading a free article...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Score#Credit Card Debt#Identity Theft#Credit History
The Penny Hoarder

This Company Helps People Get Rid of Debt — Without Declaring Bankruptcy or Taking Out a Loan

Is your credit card debt slipping out of your control? It’s designed to happen that way, you know. Maybe something unexpected happens, and you get a little behind on your bills and rely on your credit card to get by. Next thing you know, you’re stuck paying north of 20% interest on a revolving balance you feel like there’s no hope of ever paying off.
CREDITS & LOANS
moneytalksnews.com

7 Bonehead-Simple Ways to Turbocharge Your Credit Score

It’s never been more important to have a powerful credit score. Your credit score has an enormous impact on your life. A strong credit score means paying less when you borrow for a mortgage, car loan and other loans. It could mean lower insurance rates, better credit card terms and perks and cheaper cellphone plans.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
blackchronicle.com

How to Lock Your BDO Credit Card to Prevent Unauthorized Transactions

The incidence of bank card fraud and theft has elevated lately partly as a result of widespread adoption of on-line banking. As a bank card holder, you could be fearful in the event you’ll fall sufferer to bank card fraud and lose your hard-earned cash to cybercriminals. Happily, there’s a easy but efficient solution to cease this sort of fraud in its tracks, and that’s to lock your bank card to stop unauthorized transactions.
CREDITS & LOANS
GOBankingRates

Top 5 Credit Union Myths

Corporate banks spend a lot of time griping about the preferential tax treatment afforded to credit unions, which they say puts them at a competitive disadvantage. As the little guy, however, credit...
CREDITS & LOANS
vivaglammagazine.com

Understanding Credit Card Repayments

Imagine that you’ve just received approval for a credit card. You can now purchase items and services without saving up the money first because your credit card company will let you borrow them. That sounds like great news. But here is something else to consider: once you spend the borrowed...
CREDITS & LOANS
rismedia.com

Should You Use Retirement Savings to Pay Off High-Interest Credit Cards?

If you have one or more credit card balances with a high interest rate, you may feel as though you will never be able to pay it off. If you have accumulated a significant amount of money in a retirement account, you may be tempted to withdraw some or all of it to reduce or wipe out your credit card debt. That would be a bad idea.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

Two-fifths of Gen-Z credit card holders ‘pay balance off in full each month’

Two-fifths (39%) of Generation Z credit card holders say they pay their balance off in full every month, according to a survey.More than half (59%) of 18 to 24-year-olds surveyed said they have a credit card, with three in 10 (28%) saying they got one specifically to build up their credit score.A quarter (24%) took out a credit card as a way of helping them to manage their spending and budgeting.Nearly a quarter (23%) opted for a credit card because of linked rewards, while just over a fifth (22%) took one out so they could be covered if anything went...
CREDITS & LOANS
thekatynews.com

How To Benefit From Saving Money? Here Are Some Useful Tips To Grow Your Savings

Are you looking for ways to save money? It is a well-known fact that saving money is one of the best and most practical things we can do to prepare for our future. We all know this, but we often find it hard to save because there are so many other things in life that need attention right now. This article contains some tips on how you can grow your savings. Let’s get started.
PERSONAL FINANCE
enplugged.com

Make Sense Of Your Finances

The reality is money comes and goes; what is more important is how you handle your funds. Long time ago when I was learning how money works; the rule of 72 was an eye opener. The rule of 72 is a simple way to determine how long it takes your funds to double; it’s based on an annual interest divided by 72 which will equal the number of years it would take to see some real growth overtime. As an i.e. let’s say a 1K investment at an annual return of 1.0% which is more than what your bank is currently paying; it would take 72 years for your funds to double. (72/1=72 years). The money will grow to only 2K over a 72 year period.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Benzinga

9 Ways To Improve Your Cash Management Systems

Cash management is always important, but it’s certainly gotten a lot more attention in the past 18 months. The COVID-19 Pandemic spurred me to realize that the enterprise cash management process has a lot of room for improvement. Amidst all the uncertainty, companies have to keep a very close eye...
ECONOMY
Robb Report

How Many Credit Cards Should You Have?

We may receive payment from affiliate links included within this content. Our affiliate partners do not influence our editorial opinions or analysis. To learn more, see our Advertiser Disclosure. Is your wallet as skinny as your jeans or bursting at the seams? There’s no correct answer when it comes to how many credit cards a person should have. In 2020, the average American held just under four credit cards, according to Experian, one of the three major U.S. credit bureaus. But a person’s age, financial situation and long-term goals can all play into what makes the appropriate number of credit cards to...
CREDITS & LOANS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
141K+
Followers
69K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy