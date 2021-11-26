ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

NASA’s James Webb telescope will peer through the haze of other worlds

By Leto Sapunar
Popular Science
Popular Science
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sLgF9_0d7EDhqQ00 The gold-plated mirrors of the James Webb Space Telescope. NASA

The James Webb telescope’s launch has been delayed till at least December 22 after a clamp fastening it to its ride malfunctioned. But when the spacecraft finally gets to orbit, exoplanet astronomers look forward to a game-changing view of exoplanets.

One in two sun-like stars in our galaxy has a sub-Neptune exoplanet, a world between the size of Earth and Neptune, says Jacob Bean , an exoplanet astronomer at the University of Chicago and co-leader of two planned exoplanet observations outlined in a recent NASA announcement . Astronomers still know little about the formation and composition of these plentiful worlds. Are they rocky Earth-like planets that grew a little larger and acquired a thick atmosphere? Or are they composed of ice like Neptune?

Most exoplanet experts hypothesize that these worlds are rocky, Bean says. And if that’s the case, the planets are also important for understanding how Earth-like planets form.

“If you want to understand anything about planets, you have to at least understand the most common type of planet,” meaning sub-Neptunes, says Björn Benneke , an astrophysicist specializing in exoplanets at the University of Montreal. Benneke isn’t involved with Bean’s team but will work on other Webb exoplanet observations. He previously found evidence there may be water on at least one sub-Neptune exoplanet .

But even the composition of sub-Neptunes’ atmospheres is tricky to observe because they’re often obscured by haze or clouds.

[Related: A newly discovered planet orbiting a dead star offers a glimpse of Earth’s future ]

Such features are thought to be common in many planets’ skies. In fact, all the atmospheres in our solar system contain clouds or haze. Those are two different ways that aerosols—tiny specks of liquid or solid matter—manifest in the atmosphere, Bean says. A cloud forms when something that’s normally a gas in the atmosphere “condenses out”—a phenomenon when a gas such as water, which is typically in the air as vapor, condenses into clouds if the air is saturated. A haze is similar to clouds, Bean says, but occurs when ultraviolet radiation from a star splits up molecules in the atmosphere which makes them condense out when they wouldn’t otherwise.

This planetary haze is different from a pollution-caused haze on Earth. A go-to example of a nearby hazy atmosphere is the one covering Saturn’s moon Titan, where nitrogen and methane in the atmosphere are broken up by sunlight and form aerosols.

James Webb can see into “mid-infrared” wavelengths that are longer than what other space telescopes see. This will allow astronomers to see deeper into planetary atmospheres because when viewed at longer wavelengths, clouds and haze are generally more transparent, Benneke says. The Spitzer Space Telescope specialized in infrared and was also a powerful tool for exoplanet astronomy, he says. James Webb is the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, the first and most iconic large space telescope that has taken a vast trove of images over three decades in service. The Webb will be larger and more precise than both of them.

[Related: After 20 years, NASA finally finished building the James Webb Space Telescope ]

Webb’s infrared view will also be able to precisely measure the temperature of exoplanets such as GJ 1214 b —one of the oldest known, most thoroughly studied exoplanets, Bean says. GJ 1214 b is easier to see because of its large size relative to its parent star, which is a red dwarf and is only 40 light-years away.

The team hopes to be able to directly measure what kind of molecules are present in its atmosphere, Bean says. But even if they can’t, because the planet is tidally locked, with one side always facing its star, the team should be able to learn about its composition with a different approach: They can take the planet’s temperature and study how the atmosphere transfers heat from the day to the night side through the super rotating jet—an equatorial jet stream that flows around the planet.

Most of the sub-Neptunes that are easy to explore are close to their stars, which makes their existence even harder to explain. They retain thick gaseous atmospheres, which should be very difficult for a small planet to hold onto with the intense solar winds and heat that close to a star. “How in the heck could these planets pull in so much [gas]?” Bean says.

Because sub-Neptunes are “at the borderline” of what Hubble could detect, James Webb could be a “complete game-changer” for studying them, Benneke says. Webb’s large size, gold-plated mirrors, and the fact that it’s kept very cold, mean it “was really built to take the temperature of the universe.”

Comments / 2

Related
ScienceAlert

Physicists Confirm The Existence of Time Crystals in Epic Quantum Computer Simulation

Are you in the market for a loophole in the laws that forbid perpetual motion? Knowing you've got yourself an authentic time crystal takes more than a keen eye for high-quality gems. In a new study, an international team of researchers used Google's Sycamore quantum computing hardware to double-check their theoretical vision of a time crystal, confirming it ticks all of the right boxes for an emerging form of technology we're still getting our head around. Similar to conventional crystals made of endlessly repeating units of atoms, a time crystal is an infinitely repeating change in a system, one that remarkably doesn't require energy...
COMPUTERS
healththoroughfare.com

NASA’s Hubble Telescope Spots Amazingly Beautiful Spiral Galaxy

Our Universe is far from being just a chaotic amount of matter distributed through space as particles. There’s order pretty much in any galaxy you look at, and new observations from the good old Hubble telescope operated by NASA and the ESA prove it once again. As the launch of...
ASTRONOMY
Ars Technica

Russia threatens criminal charges against a NASA astronaut

The Russian space corporation, Roscosmos, said it has completed an investigation into a "hole" found in a Soyuz spacecraft when the vehicle was docked to the International Space Station in 2018. Moreover, Roscosmos told the Russian publication RIA Novosti that it has sent the results of the investigation to law...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hubble Space Telescope#Other Space#The University Of Chicago#Bean
Inverse

An asteroid three times as tall as the is wobbling to Earth

An asteroid is headed towards Earth, wobbling its way to our planet like a football thrown across the universe. Asteroid 2003 SD220 is a highly elongated, tumbling space rock three times as tall as the Empire State Building and almost as tall as Dubai’s Burj Khalifa (the tallest building in the world). The asteroid is making its closest approach on December 17, where it will come within 3 million miles of Earth. That’s about 14 times the distance between Earth and its Moon.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Mineral from deep inside Earth found on surface for first time: ‘It shouldn’t be there’

Scientists have discovered for the first time a new mineral encased within a diamond from over 600km deep within the Earth’s lower mantle, which they say should’ve fallen apart before reaching the surface.Earth’s lower mantle is the area between the planet’s core and crust. This was a very unlikely discovery as minerals usually fall apart before they reach the Earth’s surface, unable to retain their structure outside of a high-pressure environment, say the researchers, including those from the University of Nevada in las Vegas (UNLV), US.The newly discovered mineral - named davemaoite - could survive such tremendous pressure change...
SCIENCE
CNET

Comet Leonard looks to be the best of the year, and it's visible now

After several months of anticipation, the most promising comet for skywatchers this year is finally drawing closer and more visible. At the beginning of 2021, researcher Greg Leonard discovered Comet C/2021 A1, now better known as Comet Leonard. At the time, it was heading in our direction from deep space, with the potential to be the brightest comet of the year.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Just Found The Closest Pair of Supermassive Black Holes Ever Detected

Just 89 million light-years away, in the galaxy NGC 7727, two supermassive black holes are destined to become one. New measurements that probe the heart of the galaxy have found that the nucleus consists of a binary supermassive black hole pair. It's the closest such binary we have found to date, beating out the previous record-holder of 470 million light-years by a significant margin. Moreover, the two supermassive black holes are closer to each other than any other supermassive black hole binary we've seen, separated by a distance of just 1,600 light-years. Eventually, astronomers believe, the two black holes will grow so...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
98.1 KHAK

The ‘CHRISTMAS COMET’ is Getting Brighter and Closer

Comet – C/2021 A1 (Leonard) is currently heading this way and will end its 80,000-year journey to zoom around the sun on January 3, 2022. Comet Leonard can currently be found in the morning sky (just before sunrise), but in mid-December, it will become visible in the evening sky. If...
ASTRONOMY
TheConversationCanada

Soon, 1 out of every 15 points of light in the sky will be a satellite

I’m outside at my rural Saskatchewan farm, chatting with my neighbours who I’ve invited over to appreciate the night sky through my telescope. After exclamations and open-mouthed wonder over Saturn’s rings, and light that has been travelling through space for more than two million years to reach our eyes from the Andromeda Galaxy, our conversation inevitably turns to the pandemic, our work-from-home arrangements and complaints about rural internet. My neighbour casually mentions they’ve just switched to using Starlink for their internet provider. I glance up and notice a bright satellite moving across the sky, almost certainly a Starlink,...
ASTRONOMY
Discovery

All Aboard the James Webb Space Telescope!

Getting anything into space is a pretty tricky proposition, and that goes double for telescopes. They have lots of fragile parts, especially their mirrors, which have to be ultra-precise to capture the best images possible. The Hubble Space Telescope has a mirror just over 7 feet across, which is just about the largest mirror you can get into space, given the diameter of the rocket itself.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Robotic sample return reveals lunar secrets

A mission to unexplored lunar territory has returned the youngest volcanic samples collected so far. The rocks highlight the need to make revisions to models of the thermal evolution of the Moon. Richard W. Carlson is in the Earth and Planets Laboratory, Carnegie Institution for Science, Washington DC 20015, USA.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Variations in Earth’s Orbit Drove Biological Evolution of Coccolithophores

Coccolithophores are microscopic algae that form tiny limestone plates, called coccoliths, around their single cells. The shape and size of coccoliths varies according to the species. After their death, coccolithophores sink to the bottom of the ocean and their coccoliths accumulate in sediments, which faithfully record the detailed evolution of these organisms over geological time.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

This hot 'stream' of star gas will collide with our galaxy sooner than we thought

The Milky Way is playing a violent game of tug-of-war with its two toughest neighbors — the rowdy sibling dwarf galaxies known as the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds. It's hardly a fair contest. With a combined heft of about 17 billion solar masses (nearly 100 times scrawnier than the Milky Way), the two dwarf galaxies are slowly being torn apart by the gravity of our galaxy, and by each other.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

Massive Asteroid Will Approach Earth Tomorrow

In case you weren’t aware, a 430ft asteroid is currently hurtling towards earth. And it’s expected to approach earth tomorrow. But don’t go selling all your belongings and living like you’re dying just yet. The asteroid isn’t going to cause an apocalyptic event. The space rock is only expected to make a “close approach” (phew!).
ASTRONOMY
Alejandro Betancourt

Elon Musk, Forget Mars, We Can Feed the World With Space Bacteria!

It’s a great time to be alive. We live in an era where we can grow meat without animals, cure diseases with genetic engineering, and soon even travel to Mars. But despite all our technological progress, one fact remains, according to the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). In 2020, between 720 and 811 million people faced hunger. And that number is only expected to increase as Earth’s population continues to climb.
ScienceAlert

The Sun Could Be The Mystery Source of Earth's Unexplained Water, Scientists Say

Earth is our Solar System's bluest planet, and yet no one really knows where all our water came from. The dust of a nearby asteroid has now revealed a potentially overlooked source: the Sun. Some water on our planet, it seems, might have been created by a river of charged particles, blown from the upper atmosphere of the Sun billions of years ago. When solar wind interacts with the tiny dust particles found on certain asteroids, it can create a small amount of water, and this could explain some of the liquid we find here on our planet. Most modern models suggest the majority...
ASTRONOMY
Popular Science

Popular Science

19K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy